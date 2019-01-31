On sweltering summer days, the Quad-City Times newsroom could count on long-time columnist Bill Wundram to say "It's hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk."
And then, inevitably, he and a photographer would try it.
Bill retired in May and now winters in Florida. But the Times newsroom was thinking of him Thursday, as record cold hit the Quad-Cities.
"Is it cold enough to freeze an egg on the sidewalk?" we asked.
In a salute to Bill, we tried it.
First, we placed a frying pan on the walkway to our 3rd Street office in Davenport. We let it sit for 20 minutes. At this point, it was a relatively balmy -1 degrees (-14 with windchill).
At noon, we cracked one egg into it and a second directly onto the sidewalk. Then we watched and waited.
The frying pan egg immediately began to freeze around the edges. At the two-minute mark, the egg white was solidified. At just under four minutes, the yolk was frozen. It looked like a fried egg, sunny side up.
We picked up the pan, turned it upside down, and waved it in the air. The egg didn't budge.
The one on the sidewalk? At the 9-minute mark we were freezing, but the yolk and the egg white were still gelatinous. We moved inside, but kept an eye on it. A few times, we had to warn co-workers to watch their step, so they didn't step on it and track mushy raw egg into the building. At 33 minutes, the yolk was fully frozen, also sunny-side up, except covered with freshly fallen snow, like someone had been overzealous with the salt shaker.
We threw a coffee cup full of boiling water on it to thaw it out enough to scrape off the sidewalk. We were surprised it came up in one piece — no broken yolks — and nothing close to the "slurpy half-cooked scrambled eggs" Bill got on a hot day.
Bill, you'll be happy to know your legacy continues here in Davenport. And it was indeed cold enough to freeze an egg on the sidewalk.
