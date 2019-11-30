Is there really an ‘Illinois exodus’? Here's where Illinois and Iowa residents are moving.

But new data from the U.S. Census Bureau point to a surprising truth: Roughly the same proportion of Illinoisians and Iowans moved out of their respective states last year.

Data show that most Illinoisians aren’t moving to Iowa. Instead, they’re bailing for different Midwestern states.

The Times analyzed Census estimates to understand where Illinois and Iowa residents are going. The data show the extent to which the so-called “Illinois exodus” is benefiting Iowa, or other states altogether.

The data show definitively that Illinois is the top destination for Iowans who leave the Hawkeye State. But Iowa isn’t even in the top five destinations for Illinoisians who leave the Land of Lincoln.

More Illinoisians moved to Indiana, Florida, Wisconsin, California, Missouri and Texas, the data show.

The trends aren’t positive for Illinois. The data show that Iowa to Illinois migration is slowing, while Illinois to Iowa is picking up.

In 2018, about 800 more people moved to Iowa from Illinois than did in 2008. That same year, about 4,300 fewer Iowans moved to Illinois than had so 10 years before.

And, on net, Illinois is shrinking while Iowa is growing.