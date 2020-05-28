Isabel Bloom announces Moline and LeClaire stores will not reopen, Davenport store remains open

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Isabel Bloom has notified customers through an email that it will close its Moline and LeClaire locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many challenges and hardships for small businesses," the email, which was issued Thursday afternoon to customers, states. "All of our stores have been closed since March 18th. We have had to make some tough business decisions, with one of those being the decision not to reopen our Moline, Illinois, store or our shop in LeClaire, Iowa."

The Davenport location at 736 Federal St. will remain open, the email said.

"We look forward to welcoming you back to our flagship store at 736 Federal Street in Davenport," the email said.

It is scheduled to reopen the week of June 8, the email said. An exact date has not been set.

Donna Young, of Isabel Bloom, said in a Thursday evening email that more details would be released Friday.

