Isabel Bloom is marking 60 years in business and thanking the community with a festival next week.

The company will host a family-friendly event 4 to 7 p.m. June 30 in the parking lot of the store and tour center at 736 Federal St., Davenport.

In honor of 60 years, the festival will be 60s-themed, with local artist Lewis Knudsen performing 60s songs and guests encouraged to dress in tie-dye and other groovy clothes. They're also welcome to bring their own drinks and seating.

Crafts and other free activities will be available for children and those in attendance can enter to win door prizes, with a patriotic “Large Hugging Children” statue going as the grand prize. 2023 Bus ornaments will be on sale for $13, with the store extending its hours as well. Bragg BBQ food truck will sell food.

“This festival is our way of thanking our loyal customers,” said Donna Young, Isabel Bloom co-owner and artist, in a news release. “For the past 60 years, they have made Isabel Bloom a part of their gift-giving and family moments.”

