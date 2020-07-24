Islamic Center of Quad Cities offers free produce Saturday

Return to homepage ×
The Islamic Center of Quad Cities is conducting a food giveaway from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the center, 6005 34th Ave., Moline.
Free produce will be handed out.
The event will be drive-thru only. All Quad-City families are welcome.
