Islamic Center of Quad Cities offers free produce Saturday
topical

Islamic Center of Quad Cities offers free produce Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
121016-islamic-center-002

The Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities in Moline.

 FILE PHOTO

The Islamic Center of Quad Cities is conducting a food giveaway from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the center, 6005 34th Ave., Moline.

Free produce will be handed out.

The event will be drive-thru only. All Quad-City families are welcome.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News