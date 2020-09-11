Islamic Center of the Quad Cities offers free produce

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities will be hold a free fresh produce giveaway Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Quad Cities, 6005 34th Ave. Moline.
The event offers a free produce drive-thru to help support all Quad-City families.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.