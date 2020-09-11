 Skip to main content
Islamic Center of the Quad Cities offers free produce
topical

  • Updated
062414-VeggieMobile3
File photo

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities will be hold a free fresh produce giveaway Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Quad Cities, 6005 34th Ave. Moline.

The event offers a free produce drive-thru to help support all Quad-City families.

