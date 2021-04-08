 Skip to main content
Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities to give away fresh produce Sunday
Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities to give away fresh produce Sunday

  Updated
091420-qc-nws-produce-002

Volunteers from the Islamic Center of Quad Cities in Moline hand out food to those who need it. They will hold another food distribution day on Sunday from 2-3:30 p.m.

 FILE PHOTO

The Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities will hold a Free Fresh Produce Drive from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday to support Quad-City families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Islamic Center is located at 6005 34th Ave., Moline.

The food giveaway is a part of the charity work performed by the Islamic Circle of North America, of which the Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities is a part.

All are welcome to attend the food drive.

