Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities to give away fresh produce Sunday

The Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities will hold a Free Fresh Produce Drive from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday to support Quad-City families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Islamic Center is located at 6005 34th Ave., Moline.
The food giveaway is a part of the charity work performed by the Islamic Circle of North America, of which the Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities is a part.
All are welcome to attend the food drive.
Thomas Geyer
