Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities to host food drive
Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities to host food drive

Food drive

The Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities will be holding a food drive from the 3-4 p.m. Saturday to aid families in need. Everyone is welcome.

The Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities is located at 6005 34th Ave., Moline.

