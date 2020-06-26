Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities to host food drive

Return to homepage ×
The Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities will be holding a food drive from the 3-4 p.m. Saturday to aid families in need. Everyone is welcome.
The Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities is located at 6005 34th Ave., Moline.
Thomas Geyer
