Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities, United African Organization team up with Aetna and CHC to host wellness fair Saturday
topical

Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities, United African Organization team up with Aetna and CHC to host wellness fair Saturday

Wellness Fair

Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, United African Organization, Aetna Better Health Illinois and Community Health Care to hold wellness fair Saturday at the Islamic Center. 

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities in partnership with the United African Organization, Aetna Better Health Illinois and Community Health Care will hold a Winter Wellness Community Resource Fair from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

The Islamic Center is located at 6005 34th Ave., Moline.

There will free COVID and flu vaccinations and free blood pressure checks. There also will be free food boxes for the first 100 people.

For more information contact Nana Ouro-Agoro at 309-716-7437 or email her at nana.ouro-agoro@unitedafricans.org.

