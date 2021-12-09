Islamic Center of the Quad-Cities, United African Organization team up with Aetna and CHC to host wellness fair Saturday

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities in partnership with the United African Organization, Aetna Better Health Illinois and Community Health Care will hold a Winter Wellness Community Resource Fair from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
The Islamic Center is located at 6005 34th Ave., Moline.
There will free COVID and flu vaccinations and free blood pressure checks. There also will be free food boxes for the first 100 people.
For more information contact Nana Ouro-Agoro at 309-716-7437 or email her at nana.ouro-agoro@unitedafricans.org.
Thomas Geyer
