Isolation gowns still in short supply in the Quad-Cities

"The Iowa National Guard has indicated an ability to provide those should we need them. That is a last resort part of their surge plans. They have several other options within their facilities before they would resort to the use of cots."

In addition to isolation gowns, the emergency management agency is receiving requests for nitrile (rubber) gloves of various sizes, N95 masks, procedure masks, face shields, hand sanitizer and bleach wipes.

"We found a local source for a direct purchase to help with the gloves," Donovan wrote. "We also have a fairly good supply of gloves on hand.

"We are filling requests for masks as we have them available. We have a good supply of N95 masks and received two shipments totally over 10,000 of the procedure masks last week.

"The face shield requests were for disposable. We are transitioning most of those orders to a reusable type.

"We are filling requests for hand sanitizer with the product produced by Mississippi River Distillery."

On Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health directed health care providers facing a shortage of PPE to re-use face masks and use washable gowns in an attempt to conserve limited supplies.