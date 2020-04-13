Isolation gowns still in short supply in the Quad-Cities

Isolation gowns are Scott County's most urgently needed piece of personal protection equipment, or PPE, for health care workers grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, Dave Donovan, director of the county's Emergency Management Agency, said Monday.
The agency takes orders from long-term care facilities, the hospital systems (Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity) and emergency medical services, and regularly receives shipments from various sources.
"Isolation gowns remain a problem," Donovan wrote in an email. "We have only been able to partially fill requests. We are trying to source reusable gowns, but even that remains a challenge."
Donovan said he expects to make another request to the state of Iowa on Tuesday, April 14, for delivery on Thursday or Friday.
"Again we expect to request a large quantity of isolation gowns," he wrote.
"Both hospitals have asked us to request cots to have available in the event that the patient surge exceeds expectations.
"The Iowa National Guard has indicated an ability to provide those should we need them. That is a last resort part of their surge plans. They have several other options within their facilities before they would resort to the use of cots."
In addition to isolation gowns, the emergency management agency is receiving requests for nitrile (rubber) gloves of various sizes, N95 masks, procedure masks, face shields, hand sanitizer and bleach wipes.
"We found a local source for a direct purchase to help with the gloves," Donovan wrote. "We also have a fairly good supply of gloves on hand.
"We are filling requests for masks as we have them available. We have a good supply of N95 masks and received two shipments totally over 10,000 of the procedure masks last week.
"The face shield requests were for disposable. We are transitioning most of those orders to a reusable type.
"We are filling requests for hand sanitizer with the product produced by Mississippi River Distillery."
On Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health directed health care providers facing a shortage of PPE to re-use face masks and use washable gowns in an attempt to conserve limited supplies.
“We understand the issuance of this order may be unsettling, but due to the global shortage of PPE supply, we have determined that now is the time to take this action,” the department's deputy director, Sarah Reisetter, said at a news conference.
The direction from the state was nothing new for Quad-City area hospitals that had already been conserving PPE, according to representatives from Genesis Health System and Unity Point Health-Trinity.
On April 2, Genesis representative Craig Cooper said the hospital was re-using PPE under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and also would use reusable cloth gowns.
UnityPoint representative Ashe Simpson did not answer a specific question about running out of gowns, but said on April 2 : "We are working hard to procure, conserve and innovate supplies to ensure we have the right personal protective equipment at the right time and in the right setting."
In addition to placing orders for PPE with the county's emergency management agency, various entities, including hospitals, also have their own suppliers that they order from.
