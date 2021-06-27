'It celebrates artists and their creativity'

Rows and rows of brightly colored chalk murals lined the sidewalks in Rock Island this weekend as artists of all ages shaded and smeared on their sidewalk canvases.

Quad City Arts’ annual chalk art festival ran Saturday and Sunday at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, filled with food trucks, live music and 120 chalk artists.

After running virtually last year, QC Arts was eager to bring the year’s festival back in person.

“Everyone was really excited to bring it back and have the opportunity to participate in person,” said Karie Gilson, director of development at QC Arts. “It’s definitely a different experience … having people come and actually interact with you and your work.”

Many artists there were new to the medium of chalk, one that is often uncommon.

“It was a new experience and a lot easier than you would think,” said Jay Megan Sushka, an artist working on a chalk piece at the festival. “You kind of think of it as a childish medium when you first think chalk, but just doing a little bit of research you learn that there’s a whole slew of techniques out there that have really elevated the art form.”