'It isn't pretty': The latest on utility repairs from Davenport sinkholes

Some residents were temporary without sewer and/or water service to their homes, which has been re-established with temporary lines installed.

The water leaks washed dirt into clay-tile sewer pipes more than a century old, causing the initial sinkhole, further undermining more roadway and sheering off a water line to another property, according to a city official.

As for how four broken sewer laterals and two lead water service lines weren’t detected sooner, "It can take as much as a year or more for issues like these to become bad enough to be noticed by property owners," Dunn wrote.

"(A)nd, usually, that is around the time enough erosion has occurred to undermine the road and cause other failures that are noticeable to everyone," she wrote. "This does not necessarily reveal a specific issue in only this area. There is a mix of old and new infrastructure across" Davenport that the city is constantly working to improve and modernize.

"Upstream and downstream inspections of the areas on either side of the initial sinkhole do not reveal a need to repair/investigate the area further," Dunn said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.