'It isn't pretty': The latest on utility repairs from Davenport sinkholes

Davenport city officials say further work is needed to underground utilities after two sinkholes shut down a portion of East Locust Street for more than two weeks.
"It isn't pretty," Davenport public works officials posted on the city's website and social media.
Crews discovered four broken sewer laterals and two broken lead water service lines that caused the sinkholes to form between Woodland and Kenwood Avenues June 26.
Completion of repairs under the sinkholes allowed crews to inspect areas east and west. The inspection revealed the need for additional repairs, including relocating gas lines and replacing more lead water lines, according to Davenport city officials. In total, a section of sewer main, three sewer laterals, one sewer lateral connection and four lead water service lines require repair and replacement.
"Once complete, effort will be directed to repairing sewer main and lateral connection issues," city officials posted to social media. "Pending the discovery of new conditions, work should be finished by the end of July."
City officials said it is too early to estimate the cost of repairs and damage caused.
"Some of these costs will be borne by the city, some by Iowa American Water Company, some by MidAmerican Energy, and some by the homeowner," Robbin Dunn, communications and preparedness manager for the Davenport Public Works Department responded in an email.
Dunn said the city will assist affected homeowners with the cost of eligible repairs and replacements of broken sewer laterals to their property. The city does not own the sewer laterals, the private underground pipe that connects a residence or business to a main sewer line.
Under the Sewer Lateral Repair Grant Program, property owners pay a $500 deductible and the city covers the cost to repair their sewer lateral, backfill and replacement of any sidewalk or city roadway up to $10,000.
Davenport also supports other programs to assist homeowners with unanticipated emergency expenses like these, as does Iowa American Water Company.
Once all sewer laterals are repaired, crews will turn around and replace more sewer main to the east, requiring another week and a half to two weeks of E. Locust being shutdown from Kimberly Road to Woodland Avenue for westbound traffic and from Woodland to Kenwood for eastbound traffic, according to city officials.
Some residents were temporary without sewer and/or water service to their homes, which has been re-established with temporary lines installed.
The water leaks washed dirt into clay-tile sewer pipes more than a century old, causing the initial sinkhole, further undermining more roadway and sheering off a water line to another property, according to a city official.
As for how four broken sewer laterals and two lead water service lines weren’t detected sooner, "It can take as much as a year or more for issues like these to become bad enough to be noticed by property owners," Dunn wrote.
"(A)nd, usually, that is around the time enough erosion has occurred to undermine the road and cause other failures that are noticeable to everyone," she wrote. "This does not necessarily reveal a specific issue in only this area. There is a mix of old and new infrastructure across" Davenport that the city is constantly working to improve and modernize.
"Upstream and downstream inspections of the areas on either side of the initial sinkhole do not reveal a need to repair/investigate the area further," Dunn said.