The storm that slammed the Quad-Cities on Monday was unusual in that "the winds went on for as long as 45 minutes," Ray Wolf, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

"It just went on and on."

The storm that lasted nearly an hour — from 2:30-3:30 p.m. — was a derecho, a name given to an storm with winds up to 100 mph over a large area, Wolf said.

It began forming in eastern Nebraska on Monday morning, then traveled across the heart of the Corn Belt, from Iowa into Illinois and Indiana before weakening in Ohio.

The highest wind recorded in the Quad-Cities was 86 mph at 1:45 p.m. at the National Weather Service, Davenport. The weather station on the Interstate 74 bridge reported winds of 85 mph at 1:50 p.m. and the station at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, reported 79 mph winds at 1:48 p.m., Wolf said.

