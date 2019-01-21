Try 1 month for 99¢

You can't trust your eyes sometimes. It looked like a huge fire in the 300 block of 1st Street in Silvis Monday night.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the calls around 5 p.m., ready to respond.

But it was just "steam on a lightbulb" according to scanner traffic from the scene.

False alarm.

