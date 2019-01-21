Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the report of a large fire at 300 N. 1st Street Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Silvis. Despite looking like a fire from a distance, the incident was actually "steam on a lightbulb" according to scanner traffic from the scene.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mmclaughlin@qconline.com
