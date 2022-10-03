'It makes me feel good to try at least try:' Monarch Rescue Team QC works to help monarch butterflies

Monarch butterfly conservation starts with one caterpillar — or, at least it did for Paige Burke.

The Rock Island resident was working in her garden one spring a few years ago, and checked under some milkweed she had found to see if any butterflies had laid their eggs. Sure enough, one caterpillar had made a home in the leaf's shade, and the rest was history.

"I broke that leaf off, ran inside, got some Tupperware and punched holes on the top," Burke said. "My husband goes, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'I gotta go somewhere to find some butterfly nets,' and off I was."

Now she leads a team of volunteers hoping to bolster the endangered butterfly population in whatever way they can.

The migratory monarch butterfly was placed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species as endangered. The Quad-Cities sits right in the middle of the monarch butterfly migration route as they come down from Canada and head to Mexico for the winter.

Monarch Rescue Team QC has spent the summer and fall combing through fields and parks, looking for eggs and caterpillars to take home and rear in a safe environment.

From May to September 2021, Burke said the rescue team released around 1,000 butterflies. This year, the number is closer to 600.

June proved fruitless for finding eggs, and Burke believes they may have lost out on a whole generation of butterflies. But by July they were back in force, and volunteers went out consistently every week to bring them in.

"It was wonderful to see," Burke said. "It was very hopeful that at least the ones that were coming in at that point were the ones that are going to be laying for the migrators, and we were doing our best [to help them]."

The rescue team has been tagging monarchs since late August as they started flying toward Mexico, and are still seeing more come through the area — though Burke is worried about the weather. Dropping temperatures could mean the monarchs she's tagging during the day won't make it through the night on their journey.

Some butterflies have yet to even emerge from the chrysalis — monarch rescue team volunteer Emily Chewning still has 12 hanging in her enclosure. By the time they all fly away, Chewning will have reared around 37 butterflies.

Chewning's love for the bug came about much like Burke's, with one caterpillar. She's honed her hobby over the past couple of years, and joined the rescue team this summer to help out more. Her 4-year-old daughter has even gotten into conservation, though she's not ready for actually touching a butterfly.

"In the neighborhood I'm kind of like the butterfly lady, because I've gotten the little kids next door to buy into it too," Chewning said.

When Chewning heard that the monarch butterfly had been placed on the endangered species list, she was heartbroken. With the work she and the rescue team are doing, she hopes that they're making at least a small difference in keeping the species alive.

"It makes me feel good to try at least try," Chewning said. "I mean, if we don't try nothing, nothing is going to happen. So I'm hoping to spread the word more to other people."

Burke and the rescue team are looking for ways to help the monarch population beyond rearing the eggs they can find. From working with schools and organizations on education to partnering with businesses to host butterfly rearing stations of their own, volunteers are hoping to spread the passion they found for butterfly conservation throughout the Quad-Cities.

In the organization's five-year plan, Burke said, are initiatives to plant more native pollinators and milkweed in areas like Illiniwek Forest Preserve. With how numbers are looking, however, she wants to get as much done as possible, as soon as possible.

"It sounds like we need to boost them up a little bit faster," Burke said. "Because I don't want to I don't want to lose the chance of trying to save these guys."