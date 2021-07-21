'It needs to stop': East Moline city officials pledge to step up enforcement of no-fireworks ordinance

Pat Hurley, senior community manager at Dominium, the company that manages the Crowne Forest Apartments, said the management issued a notice to every resident explaining that setting off fireworks on the property would be considered a lease violation.

Hurley said he saw remnants of fireworks set off in the parking lot during the Fourth holiday after visiting July 6, but he said he hadn’t heard any resident fireworks complaints since.

From what he’d gathered from staff members, Hurley said, fireworks were being set off on 48th Avenue north of the complex, and not on Crowne Forest property since the first incident. If so, Hurley said that wouldn’t be in the apartment management’s jurisdiction to enforce.

“We want to work with our neighbors, if there is anything we can do that falls within the line of items that we can take care of,” Hurley said. “We didn’t even know that there was a problem or that neighbors would be at the city council meeting.”

About a dozen residents of the adjacent neighborhoods attended a city council meeting to ask council members to more strictly enforce the no-fireworks ordinance.