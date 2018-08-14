If Cherri Jackson’s head doesn’t feel like it was hit with a baseball bat, it’s a good day.
The Bettendorf woman suffers from chronic migraines, a disabling illness that affects about 3.2 million Americans, or 2 percent of the population, according to the International Headache Society. Despite using a combination of eight treatments, including a device that transmits a magnetic pulse to her head, she usually functions around a 3, and oftentimes a 4, on the zero-to-10 pain scale.
“Imagine if you woke up with a hangover every morning,” Jackson, 53, said, gripping the right side of her head during an interview. “I couldn’t tell you when I’ve not had a headache; it never goes away.”
She's extremely sensitive to light and sound, but she does not endure migraines with nausea, vomiting or visual disturbances called aura.
Lately, the throbbing has been slightly less severe, generating more 3s than 4s.
'Revolutionary' medicine
About three weeks ago, she tried a first-of-its-kind treatment designed to prevent migraines. The Food and Drug Administration approved the medicine, called Aimovig, this spring.
Jackson’s first monthly shot arrived at her doorstep July 27, and her husband, Steve, 55, helped administer it with a device similar to an insulin pen that day. After trying more than 40 treatments throughout the past nine years, she thought this could be the “miracle” drug to cure, or at least lessen, her sometimes debilitating headaches.
Disappointment set in when she battled a migraine attack the weekend after receiving the injection in her left arm. But as the severity of her headaches decreased in the following weeks, Jackson adjusted her expectations. She plans to give the medicine, also known as erenumab, more time before adding it to the list of drugs that do not work for her.
“Maybe they (migraines) will just be less severe,” she said. “I’m hoping for any improvement.”
About 50 percent of patients in Aimovig studies experienced at least half as many migraine days a month; 30 percent reduced their frequency by 50 percent or less; and 20 percent saw no results.
The drug, made by pharmaceutical giants Amgen (U.S.) and Novartis (Europe), almost completely eliminated some patients’ migraines, said Dr. Larry Robbins, a Chicago neurologist specializing in headache management. Patients also reported better results in months four through six than the first three months.
Robbins, who has four patients in the Quad-Cities, including Jackson, called the new medicine a potential game-changer.
“It’s revolutionary in that there is a percentage of people who do really well on it (Aimovig) that haven’t done well with anything else,” he said. “This is the first treatment designed simply for headaches.”
How it works
Additional prevention treatments include the wrinkle reducer Botox and pills originally developed for high blood pressure, epilepsy and depression, among other conditions, all of which were discovered by chance to help headaches, Robbins said.
Patients given Aimovig within the last five years have had minor side effects, but the long-term safety of the drug hasn’t been tested.
“On the surface right now, there’s not much risk,” said Robbins, who has prescribed the shot to about 200 of his 3,000 patients. “There could be serious ones (side effects) we don’t know about coming.”
Aimovig and three similar migraine drugs in the works are based on research launched in the 1980s. Scientists found elevated levels of a protein fragment called “calcitonin gene-related peptide,” or CGRP, in the blood during and in between migraines, triggering symptoms.
So, drugmakers worked to produce antibodies to block a molecule on a cell’s surface where CGRP must attach in order to work.
“The net result is a lot less swelling and inflammation of nerves around the head,” Robbins said.
The list price of Aimovig is $6,900 a year, or $575 a month, though out-of-pocket costs will vary depending on insurance. Certain patients, including those covered by Medicare and Medicaid, may pay as little as $5 a month for the medicine.
Jackson, who received two free treatments, doesn't qualify for Amgen's minimal copayment program and doesn't know whether her insurance will cover the drug.
Crying makes it worse
If her pulsing pain spikes to a 5 or above, the mother of three may begin to cry. At that point, an injection of the antihistamine Benadryl or the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug Toradol is required to combat the mounting pressure.
“I try to control my crying because crying will make my headache worse,” she said.
While migraine sufferers' struggles may be hidden to strangers, the anguish is real.
"It's not psychological," Robbins said. "Headaches kill people's quality of life."
Jackson doesn't know what sparked the onset of her serious headaches in 2009. Last year, she was diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that affects the body's moisture-producing glands. She recently began taking a pill for stomach ulcers, too, possibly caused by using so many nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
About 90 percent of the time — at home and in front of her computer at the office — she wears special sunglasses that block out bright lights. To help soothe pain, she sometimes dons a cap with ice packs.
After pushing her body to the limit during the workweek, Jackson usually crashes when the weekend rolls around. Meanwhile, Steve, her husband of 30 years, cooks and does the couple's laundry; a cleaning crew comes to their house every two weeks.
"I don’t know what I'd do without him," she said. "I didn't used to be this way."
Finding 'the right cocktail'
Over the years, Jackson has supplemented her prescriptions with numerous alternative forms of treatment, including physical therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, Botox, hypnosis, energy therapy and essential oils.
"We really have tried everything we can think of," Steve said. "A lot of people would laugh at what we've thought about or what we've talked about doing, but, you know, they haven't lived it."
If Aimovig doesn't provide sufficient relief, they'll try something else.
"The right cocktail is out there, or is going to be out there," Steve said. "We just need to find it."
Although health issues hinder her ability to attend kickboxing classes and lift weights, activities she once enjoyed, she still works full-time as a creative director for a software company in Davenport.
"If I wasn't doing that, I would just be sitting here feeling sorry for myself," Jackson said. "You have to live your life."