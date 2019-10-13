It's Apple Fest time in LeClaire Oct 13, 2019 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 7 Tam Lieu, 12, of Bettendorf buys a bag of Tango apples from the Wolf Ridge Gardens booth on Sunday during Apple Fest on the River in LeClaire. John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com Kids and parents browse the pumpkin patch by the LeClaire 4-H during Apple Fest on the River. John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com Aera Wiegand, 8, of Davenport hugs her new pumpkin she picked up at the LeClaire 4H booth. John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com Chocolate covered apples, some with graham cracker crumbs, are ready for purchase from the Ultimate Chocolate booth. John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com Kyle Roeser of Bettendorf gets a chocolate-covered apple with sprinkles for his daughter, Hazel, 4, from Meridith Mohr at the Ultimate Chocolate booth. John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com The Sitting Pretty by Ivy booth talks with visitors as Ivy Meeker sells her wears along the river. John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com Customers visit the R's Honey booth on Sunday. John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended View All Promotions promotion Check out the winners of 2019 Readers' Choice awards! promotion spotlight AP What time period do you belong in? Print Ads Ad Vault OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH - Ad from 2019-10-12 Oct 12, 2019 Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church Church Office & Pastor's 1506 Brown St, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-359-0345 Website Office PROVEN PERFORMANCE MEDIA - Ad from 2019-10-10 Oct 10, 2019 Proven Performance Media 2807 ALLEN STREET STE 443, DALLAS, TX 75204 972-882-6940 Sale BETTENDORF FAMILY MUSEUM - Ad from 2019-10-12 Oct 12, 2019 Family Museum 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-344-4169 Website Ad Vault ST ALPHONSUS CHURCH - Ad from 2019-10-12 Oct 12, 2019 St Alphonsus Church 2618 Boies Ave, Davenport, IA 52802 563-322-0987 Website Office CNA - GREAT IOWA TREASURE HUNT - Ad from 2019-10-08 Oct 8, 2019 Food FAREWAY STORES INC NO 987 - Ad from 2019-10-11 Oct 11, 2019 Fareway Stores Inc No 987 1635 W 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-388-9155 Other KRISTINE HANSEN - Ad from 2019-10-13 18 hrs ago Other ST PAUL THE APOSTLE - Ad from 2019-10-12 Oct 12, 2019 St Paul The Apostle 916 E Rusholme St, Davenport, IA 52803 563-322-7994 Website Transportation TRI-STATE TRAVEL - Ad from 2019-10-13 18 hrs ago Tri-state Travel PO BOX 307, GALENA, IL 61036 815-777-0820 Sale GERMAN-AMERICAN HERITAGE CENTER - Ad from 2019-10-13 18 hrs ago German American Heritage Center & Museum 712 W 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52802 563-322-8844 Website More Latest Local Offers Barnett's House Of Fireplaces Does Your Gas Fireplace Need Service? Let the experts at Barnett's House of Fireplaces take the work off your hands! Olde Town Roofing Olde Town Roofing is proud to offer 10% discounts to senior citizens and military personnel! Click here for details! 309-738-5550 Uncle Norm's Fireworks If we don't have it, it's probably illegal! Call Uncle Norm's Fireworks today! We're available year-round! 563-349-2398 OR 563-320-0897