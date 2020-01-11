Related to this story
Updated
Robert Long lived in a humble home on a modest street in Davenport.
Updated
A 31-year-old Davenport man is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl.
Updated
Davenport police have arrested two Rock Island men in connection with the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.
Davenport police have arrested a 19-year-old Denison, Iowa, man on sex abuse charges after they say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old.
Updated
A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a conspiracy to defraud a Davenport credit union.
Updated
Former city engineer Scott Hinton apparently left the city with acrimonious feelings toward Mayor Stephanie Acri, according to an email obtain…
Update: Davenport man charged with murder of 74-year-old also wanted for battery of an elderly person
Updated
A 19-year-old man was charged with murder Wednesday after police say he confessed to the crime.