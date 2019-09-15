It's Belgian Fest time in Moline 18 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 8 Justin Taylor, of Moline, and his daughter, Alayna, 5, pet the horses during the the seventh annual Belgian Fest at Stephens Park on Sunday in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com Tamra Hostens, of Moline, teaches Rhys Nymrick, 5, of Rock Island, how to play rolle bolle during the the seventh annual Belgian Fest. MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com Dough Smith, with Smith Family Farms, drives a horse drawn carriage during the the seventh annual Belgian Fest. MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com Marlene “Gelude” Shattuck shows Jojo Langfeldt, 5, of Davenport, how she makes Belgium Bobbin Lace. MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com Shelby Bos, of Geneseo, sports a Belgium themed hat. MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com Dough Smith, with Smith Family Farms, drives a horse drawn carriage during the the seventh annual Belgian Fest at Stephens Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com Jessica Vipond, of Geneseo, plays rolle bolle during the the seventh annual Belgian Fest at Stephens Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com Steve Slininger, of Silvis, makes waffles during the the seventh annual Belgian Fest at Stephens Park Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Moline. MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP What time period do you belong in? promotion Career Fair Print Ads Ad Vault ACT II TRANSPORTATION INC - Ad from 2019-09-12 Sep 12, 2019 Act Ii Transportation 310 E 1st Ave, Coal Valley, IL 61240 309-799-8891 Website Ad Vault TOM LEPIONKA - Ad from 2019-09-11 Sep 11, 2019 Tom Lepionka 13 SEVILLE DR, SOMERVILLE, NJ 08876 908-448-2287 Ad Vault CNA - PRAIRIE DU CHIEN - Ad from 2019-09-15 17 hrs ago CNA - Prairie Du Chien CNA - Prairie Du Chien, CNA - Prairie Du Chien, IA 52761 Ad Vault BAGS UNLIMITED - Ad from 2019-09-11 Sep 11, 2019 Bags Unlimited 7 Canal St, Rochester, NY 14608 800-767-2247 Website Ad Vault CRIBBS LANDSCAPING - Ad from 2019-09-12 Sep 12, 2019 Cribbs Landscaping 5575 Valley Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-359-6530 Website Ad Vault SPACE RESERVATION ACCOUNT - Ad from 2019-09-15 17 hrs ago Finance DUTRAC COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION - Ad from 2019-09-11 Sep 11, 2019 DUTRAC COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION 3465 ASBURY RD, 3RD FLOOR, DUBUQUE, IA 52002 563-557-5001 Website Ad Vault JOURNAL HOUSE ADS - Ad from 2019-09-14 Sep 14, 2019 Ad Vault QCT SPONSOR - Ad from 2019-09-14 Sep 14, 2019 Ad Vault SULLIVAN AUCTIONEERS - Ad from 2019-09-15 17 hrs ago Sullivan Auctioneers Po Box 111, Hamilton, IL 62341 217-847-2160 Website More Latest Local Offers Seither & Cherry Call Seither & Cherry for all your industrial equipment installation needs, (319) 524-5472! Country Financial - Mitch Dietrich Have you considered all the "What Ifs" in your life? Call Mitch Dietrich with Country Financial today! Learn to be prepared. 563-322-2393 Olde Town Roofing Olde Town Roofing is proud to offer 10% discounts to senior citizens and military personnel! Click here for details! 309-738-5550