Pleasant Valley School Board President Chris Cournoyer presided over her last school board meeting Monday night.
The five-year board member is headed to Des Moines in January to represent District 49 in the state Senate. Cournoyer will also serve as the vice chair of education.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time on the school board, and I’ve learned a lot about what goes into education and what it takes to run a solid school district like Pleasant Valley.”
Cournoyer's official resignation will take effect Jan. 1; the board will then have 30 days to appoint a new member. The public had the option to petition for a special election, but since no such action was demanded, the new board member will be appointed instead.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Jan. 10, and all applicants will be interviewed at the Jan. 14 board meeting. Interviews are open to the public.
Cournoyer served as the legislative delegate at the Iowa Association of School Boards State Convention for the past five years, and has previously attended Day on the Hill with other board members and administrators to advocate for education.
“I hope I can do more at the Senate level,” Cournoyer said. “I can only do what I can do, and that’s be an advocate.”
Vice President Nikhil Wagle will replace Cournoyer as board president.
“He’s a real champion,” Cournoyer said of Wagle. “He’s got a lot of energy and enthusiasm. I leave it in very good hands.”
Once the new board member is appointed, the board will vote for a new vice president.
“I’m following in some big footsteps, because [Cournoyer] has done a marvelous job,” Wagle said. “I think she’s going to be very good on a higher level for being an advocate for the education system.”
Wagle said he is most concerned with the district’s growth, the construction of Forest Grove Elementary and the change in superintendent. Superintendent Jim Spelhaug is set to retire this summer; he will be replaced by Assistant Superintendent Brian Strusz.
“My goal as president, along with the board, is to ease that transition as much as possible and make sure that we give support,” Wagle said.
At the board meeting Monday, Spelhaug told Courneyer that he was grateful for her contributions and accomplishments.
“I can’t tell you how proud we are, not just of your service, but that we’re sending you on to what I think will be the greater work,” he said.
Six people have expressed interest so far in the open board member position, Spelhaug said; two have applied, but one recently withdrew her application.
Interested applicants for the soon-to-be vacant school board seat can email board secretary Deborah Dayman at daymandeborah@pleasval.k12.ia.us to receive application materials.