It's Blues Fest time Jul 6, 2019 Victor Wainwright shows a reflection of the crowd in his glasses on Saturday as he plays during the 2019 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival in Murphy Park at the Bend in East Moline. The crowd fills the park as they enjoy the music at the 2019 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival in Murphy Park at the Bend. Barbara Hovey of Davenport, left, Janell Kenney, Carrie Anderson and Lori Hennessey, all of Cedar Rapids, dance to the music of Victor Wainwright. Robert Kimbrough Sr. plays on the main stage at the fest. Jana Rose of Rock Island dances to the music of Grand Avenue Ruckus while at the 2019 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival. Lizzie Neal sings out to the crowd during the 2019 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival. Jackson Holmes, 7, of Brookfield, Illinois, learns to play on his harmonica during BluesKool at the 2019 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival.