EAST MOLINE — After months of delays and unfavorable weather events, the construction project on 7th Street in front of Glenview Middle School remains unfinished.
With frustrations swirling, city officials and residents want an answer: When will construction wrap up?
It is hoped that the project will be finished by the end of June, but there's no guarantee that will happen, numerous officials said.
Construction originally was scheduled to be completed last fall. The project involves road work along roughly a mile of 7th Street between 26th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities. It has been delayed by punishing weather conditions and by issues among contractors and subcontractors, according to numerous city officials.
Those officials said that the main contractor on the project is Brandt Construction. IMEG Corp. was hired to perform inspection services, according to a representative of the company and public documents. The Illinois Department of Transportation is also involved in the effort as the agency administering federal funds.
“It’s horrible,” said Ald. Gary Almblade, 2nd Ward, in a recent interview. “Residents are complaining to me about why it’s taking so long. They’re sick of it.”
Almblade said that Brandt or subcontractors have missed deadlines or bungled work. When some assignments, such as laying asphalt, have eventually gotten done, the work has not always met requirements, he said. Potholes have formed along the road, and some of the work has needed to be redone, Almblade added.
“They have to tear off the top inch again and redo it because it wasn’t done right the first time,” Almblade said. “It’s costing East Moline. They claim it’s weather-related problems. But I’m not buying that.”
He and other city officials said that they’ve fielded numerous complaints from residents who are fed up with delays.
In Rock Island, Brandt Construction recently faced criticism from the city council. According to previous reporting by the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com, Rock Island experienced issues with Brandt in 2016 when a multimillion-dollar street and sewer project missed its completion deadline by more than a year.
Then, this March, the Rock Island City Council awarded a bid for the asphalt street milling and patchwork program to a competitor, despite Brandt being the lowest bidder.
In East Moline, the drawn-out timeline for the 7th Street project has at times reduced the busy corridor to two lanes. Still, residents and city officials said that some motorists continue to speed down the street, posing a risk to pedestrians.
Frustrations are heightened by the project’s location — in front of Glenview Middle School and just yards from Ridgewood Elementary School.
Tim Kammler, director of engineering for the city of East Moline, said that he shares the disappointment of residents.
“There’s been a domino effect of issues to make this project drag out,” Kammler said. “It’s safe to say that there has been and continues to be a great deal of frustration from elected officials to city staff to the public.”
Kammler blamed frequent rainfall, which continues to delay project completion, in addition to issues with contractors, who “should have finished the job last year.”
The new timeline is for construction to be finished by the end of June, he said.
But many residents and city officials remain skeptical.
“I’m very concerned about the road, and if we’re going to get it done for the next school year,” said Ald. Larry Toppert, 1st Ward.
Newly elected Toppert has waded into the project in search of answers. But he’s been hampered, he said, by a lack of transparency and accountability.
“I want everybody that is responsible to be responsible,” he said. “We’re punishing the voters and the people of East Moline because the project didn’t get off properly.”
He described IMEG as the city’s “eyes and ears” on the project. He wants the firm to deliver regular reports to the city council. As of now, he said, “we don’t know anything.”
Toppert said a fraught meeting last month between contractors and the city involved recriminations from all sides.
“I’m not interested in blaming anyone on this thing. I just want it to go forward. Doing nothing is not acceptable to me,” he said. “Stop blaming and start working.”
Terry Brandt, head of Brandt Construction, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
A representative of IMEG declined to comment.
According to Kammler, 80% of the cost of the project is being paid for with federal funds, saving East Moline a significant amount.
“I’ve worked with Brandt Construction for a long time," Kammler said. “My experience with them has generally been favorable. On this particular project, it’s not been, and that’s unfortunate."