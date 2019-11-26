'It's just a secretarial job — but so much more'; Registrar retiring at UTHS

It may be a tedious job, but the kids make it a fun one for her.

“It's really fun every year to get to know the seniors because they are applying to colleges for scholarships and stuff, so they need a transcript,” Johnson said. “And it’s fun to get to know them and what their plans are and maybe see in the future what they have done with themselves.

“I also have a very soft spot for the special-ed kids here,” she added.”I started here for two years as a paraprofessional in the special-ed department, and I will always have a special place in my heart for those kids.”

She moved into the registrar position because it was full time. And in 25 years time she’s become very knowledgeable.

“She’s got firsthand experience for what other high schools are doing and looking for and how those things affect colleges and career paths,” Wright said. “On top of that, she’s a terrific historian and record keeper.”

Johnson plans to spend more time with her grandkids and possibly volunteering at her church. She may even spend time at UT, helping train her replacement.

Still, with Johnson, it seems that her knowledge is surpassed by just one other thing.