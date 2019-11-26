'It's just a secretarial job — but so much more'; Registrar retiring at UTHS

EAST MOLINE — Marcy Johnson deals with the most tedious things. And yet, they all are important.
In many ways, Johnson is just a record keeper at United Township High School in her position as registrar.
But despite all her tedious, technical skills, when it comes time to talk about Registrar Marcy Johnson, District 30 Superintendent Jay Morrow and UT Principal Matt Wright often point to her human qualities first.
“Whenever you talk with Marcy, it’s very apparent, she loves working with our kids and interacting with them and advocating for them and looking out for their best interests,” Wright said.
“She’s just wonderful,” Morrow said. “She combines a great deal of patience, which is crucial in the job. She’s very intelligent. She’s able to solve many, many problems.”
After about 25 years on the job as registrar at UTHS, Johnson is retiring at the end of this school year.
And the biggest challenge her bosses may have for next year is replacing her.
“She’s a troubleshooter,” Morrow said. “She’s going to be tough to replace. She just uses her critical thinking skills to solve the many problems that come up.”
“And just as important is her accuracy in getting all the information compiled for students, both for high school and after high school, both for college and for jobs.”
And yet Johnson does see the simplicity of her job.
“It’s just a secretarial job,” she said, “but ... it’s so much more.”
And it is — a lot more.
“There’s just so many different forms,” Johnson said, clearly indicating she does more than input grades. “Like besides grades, I run transcripts for former students. And I do education verification if someone is looking for a job. You have to type letters up for child support. If a student is 18, but still going to school, you have to write a letter for that so the other parent still gets their child support.”
You have free articles remaining.
And her work also includes social security forms.
“We fill out forms for kids that have lost a parent and then they get benefits,” she said. “There are public aid forms; there is just all kinds of different forms. And being the registrar, you are the one that has the school seal so you get to fill out car insurance, good student car insurance.”
Not that Johnson is complaining. If there’s one thing she enjoys doing more than being around UT students, it’s being busy.
“I enjoy it. I like to be busy when I am working,” she said. “I would hate to be bored.”
And she loves the job security she’s had since moving to the position after two years as a paraprofessional in special education back in 1992-1994.
It may be a tedious job, but the kids make it a fun one for her.
“It's really fun every year to get to know the seniors because they are applying to colleges for scholarships and stuff, so they need a transcript,” Johnson said. “And it’s fun to get to know them and what their plans are and maybe see in the future what they have done with themselves.
“I also have a very soft spot for the special-ed kids here,” she added.”I started here for two years as a paraprofessional in the special-ed department, and I will always have a special place in my heart for those kids.”
She moved into the registrar position because it was full time. And in 25 years time she’s become very knowledgeable.
“She’s got firsthand experience for what other high schools are doing and looking for and how those things affect colleges and career paths,” Wright said. “On top of that, she’s a terrific historian and record keeper.”
Johnson plans to spend more time with her grandkids and possibly volunteering at her church. She may even spend time at UT, helping train her replacement.
Still, with Johnson, it seems that her knowledge is surpassed by just one other thing.
She performs all her duties, “besides being a nice, caring, terrific person,” Wright said, “the kind of person you want to have around — and be around your students.”
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-001
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-002
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-003
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-004
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-005
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-006
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-007
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-008
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-009
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-010
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-011
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-012
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-013
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-014
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-015
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-016
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-017
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-018
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-019
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-020
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-021
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-022
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-023
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-024
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-025
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-026
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-027
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-028
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-029
092819-mda-nws-uthsparade-030
Photos: UTHS expansion
United Township High School officials tour the school's $9 million Student Life Center project on Friday, April 26, 2019. The construction project is one of the largest in the school's history, and the first major one since the school merged its North and South campuses, in the early 1990s. Construction will be finished this summer, and administrators said that the new additions will be open and working by the start of the school year, in August.