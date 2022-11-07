'It’s never too late to fall back into a heart healthy routine'

Don’t let Daylight Saving Time ending and cooler temperatures discourage you from exercising or enjoying time outdoors. The change of seasons is a great time to turn over a new leaf and fall back into a routine your heart will thank you for.

Fall and Fitness Go Hand in Hand

Fall is a great time to jumpstart your fitness routine. The lack of humidity, thanks to cooler temperatures, can help burn more calories as your body works harder to regulate its core temperature. Because the heart is working harder to send blood through the body, your heart gets stronger. No matter the exercise, it’s important to stay safe.

• Wrap a scarf around your mouth. Cold air is often dry, making it harder to inhale. Wearing a face covering contains the warm air you exhale.

• Dress in layers, but don’t overdress. It’s important to keep your skin and clothes warm and dry. Exercise intensity also makes a difference. Runners need fewer layers because they move faster and produce more body heat.

• Avoid cotton. While it’s great to keep you warm, it also absorbs moisture when it gets wet. Choose moisture-wicking and breathable material.

• Keep drinking water. You can become just as dehydrated in the cold as in the heat.

Staying Active Indoors

Colder weather doesn’t have to put your exercise routine on hold. You can still get a great and effective workout right from home without going outdoors or going to a gym. Here are a few suggestions:

• Online fitness videos.

• Climb the stairs or walk around your home for 10 minutes, a couple times a day.

• Household chores including vacuuming or mopping the floors.

• Play with your kids or grandchildren.

Physical Activity is a Major Step Toward Good Heart Health

Getting regular exercise could help save your life by lowering your risk of developing heart disease. Physical activity strengthens your heart muscles, helps manage blood pressure and cholesterol level and promotes weight loss.

Being physically active is one of the most effective tools for strengthening your heart muscles and warding off issues like artery damage. It is the easiest controlled lifestyle adjustment after a heart diagnosis. You can find low impact but effective exercising by walking, swimming, doing water aerobics or something as simple as marching your legs in place while watching television.

Keeping your heart healthy has positive effects on other chronic issues and reduces your risk of health issues. But when you need help with getting your heart health back on track — or started after a serious heart event — UnityPoint Health–Trinity can help.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity, an established leader in heart care, proudly provides reliable, comprehensive treatment for patients with heart disease. Trinity Heart Center in Rock Island first offered Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation in the Quad Cities region. The program helps patients develop healthy lifestyles habits through diet, exercise and healthy mindset. Today, more than 1,500 graduates have benefited from the state-of-the-art facilities and monitored exercise program alongside nutrition education and support.

For more information on cardiac care at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, please visit unitypoint.org.