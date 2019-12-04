It’s official: Viking Cruises coming to River Heritage Park by 2022. And another cruise line might move there even sooner.

Viking Cruises is coming to Davenport as early as 2022, thanks to a unanimous vote of approval from the City Council.

And American Cruise Lines, which already docks at Davenport’s Oneida Landing, might dock at River Heritage Park even sooner.

Vehicle access to River Heritage Park has been blocked for months due to the rail lines raised by Canadian Pacific.

But access could be restored by early 2020. Once that happens, American Cruise Lines will be able to dock at River Heritage Park, so long as a deal is approved by the city.

“All of the things coming together will add a lot of animation to the riverfront, especially at River Heritage Park,” said Steve Ahrens, executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission.

Though Canadian Pacific controls the rail lines, Ahrens said the city has been “at the table discussing with them for several months to ensure we’re on the same page to restore these crossing permanently.”