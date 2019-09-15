Georgia Schmidt, 6, and Teresa Ford, of Davenport, select a book during the annual Reading Adventures at Modern Woodmen Park on Sunday in Davenport. The free family event featured free books for children who will receive a new age-appropriate book to take home. Bounce houses, crafts, live music and other activities were also featured. Sponsors include Arconic Davenport Works, Davenport Public Library, WQPT-Quad Cities PBS and Quad-Cities River Bandits. Face painting is sponsored by Eye Surgeons Associates.