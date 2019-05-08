CAMPBELLS ISLAND — The tall, exceptionally gracious man with the dark glasses smiles and grabs a case of bottled water in each hand.
He then follows a flood victim to her black sedan, listening to her talk about her plight and her gratitude for the drinking water provided to her.
Then Mike Byrne, a resident of Fort Collins, Colo., retreats to the Red Cross emergency vehicle he has parked at the flooded island's fire station.
He offers one couple — both in hip boots — water and food. They thank him for both, but only accept the water.
Byrne is on Day Five of what will be a 10-day volunteer stay here, assisting the American Red Cross as it serves the Quad-Cities and west central Illinois. The emergency vehicle driver is distributing food and water to those directly affected by flooding.
"I had gone to Chicago to celebrate birthdays with my son and daughter,'' said Byrne, who after a short stint working with Hewlett-Packard spent the lion's share of his career with the U.S. Department of State, crisscrossing the Middle East, including an 18-month stint in Afghanistan.
"My son, he is at Northwestern coaching, and my daughter is at Cornell (New York) working on her Ph.D.,'' he added. "And we met last weekend to share birthdays.''
While he was en route to Chicago, Byrne, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, stopped to observe the devastation left by the flood of 2019, especially the HESCO barrier breach in Davenport.
"I was traveling, pulling my trailer, and learned of what happened in Iowa, especially in Davenport,'' he said. "I decided to take a look for myself.''
Bryne struck up a conversation with a Red Cross volunteer and said he was certified as an emergency vehicle driver and was willing to volunteer in the Quad-Cities area. After he passed a background and certification check, he was contacted by the local Red Cross chapter.
"Two years ago, when I retired, I got involved with the Red Cross,'' said Byrne, whose Colorado home was damaged in 1997 by a flash flood. He saw then — and admired — the work the Red Cross does when disaster strikes.
"So I thought it would be a great opportunity to serve, give back, and occupy my time. I'm a widower, and this helps. In the last year, I served a hurricane in the (Florida) panhandle and wildfire in Colorado that affected over 100,000 acres. It's rewarding to help, but you feel for those who encounter devastation.''
This Colorado resident, who hails from New York and spent decades living in Washington, D.C., and traveling the world on behalf of the United States, is a fan of Iowa.
A big, big Iowa fan.
In July, Byrne will participate in his second RAGBRAI, the annual seven-day bicycle ride across the state, now in its 46th year. Sponsored by the Des Moines Register, RAGBRAI is the oldest, largest and longest multi-day recreational bicycle touring event in the world.
"Last summer's ride might have been the most fun time I have ever spent with my brother and my sister,'' Byrne said of the ride. "Every town along the way welcomes you. It's funny that you can never get cell service because all those people in one place usually take it up.''
The ride was so fun in 2018 that Byrne has signed up to do it again this year.
"I was a huge fan of 'The Donna Reed Show' in my younger years,'' Byrne said of the late Oscar-winning actress, who was born and raised in Dennison, Iowa. "We stopped in her hometown, went to the Donna Reed Theater, and I got to meet the man who directed the Donna Reed Show.
"This year we are going through John Wayne's hometown (Winterset, Iowa). I'm looking forward to it.''
He's staying at Davenport's West Lake Park campground while he's in the Quad-Ciites, and Byrne says he will do whatever the Red Cross asks of him during the remainder of his stay. Like everyone, he is hoping the worst is behind the area.
"The resolve of people always comes through in situations like this,'' Byrne said, making his way to his emergency vehicle to grab a case of water and assist another Campbell;s Island resident. "I'm always amazed at how people respond to adversity.''
And how people come from across the country to assist those in need.