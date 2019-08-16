It's rodeo time in New Windsor 14 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Mark Kreder of Oklahoma competes in the bare back competition during the New Windsor Rodeo on Friday in New Windsor. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com Georgia Price competes in mutton busting during the New Windsor Rodeo on Friday in New Windsor. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com Competitors in the New Windsor Rodeo practice before competing. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com Casen Anderson, 4, and his friend, Leila Gant, 4, look at the bulls before the New Windsor Rodeo. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com Cowboy removes his hat for the national anthem before the start of the New Windsor Fair and Rodeo on Friday in New Windsor. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended View All Promotions promotion spotlight What breed of puppy is perfect for you? promotion spotlight Could you pass a US civics test? Print Ads Ad Vault BAGS UNLIMITED - Ad from 2019-08-14 Aug 14, 2019 Bags Unlimited 7 Canal St, Rochester, NY 14608 800-767-2247 Website Ad Vault THE ARC - RETAIL - Ad from 2019-08-12 Aug 12, 2019 The Arc - Retail 4016 - 9th St, Rock Island, IL 61201 309-786-6474 Ad Vault GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-08-10 Aug 10, 2019 Grace Lutheran Church 1140 E High St, Davenport, IA 52803 563-322-0769 Website Ad Vault SCHRAMM AND ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-08-11 Aug 11, 2019 Schramm And Associates 3456 Holiday Ct 110, Bettendorf, IA 52722 563-332-9110 Website Medical ORA ORTHOPEDICS - Ad from 2019-08-11 Aug 11, 2019 ORA ORTHOPEDICS 2300 53RD AVE STE LL04, BETTENDORF, IA 52722 563-459-4038 Website Ad Vault Renewal by Andersen Window Replacement - Ad from 2019-08-14 Aug 14, 2019 Renewal by Andersen Window Replacement 3307 W. Farmington Rd, Peoria, IL 61604 309-676-3550 Ad Vault ERIKSEN CHEVROLET - Ad from 2019-08-15 Aug 15, 2019 Eriksen Chevrolet 325 East 1st Avenue, Milan, IL 61264 866-365-8194 Website Sale MO BRADYS STEAKHOUSE - Ad from 2019-08-11 Aug 11, 2019 MO BRADY'S STEAKHOUSE 4830 N BRADY ST, DAVENPORT, IA 52806 563-445-0684 Finance DUTRAC COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION - Ad from 2019-08-10 Aug 10, 2019 DUTRAC COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION 3465 ASBURY RD, 3RD FLOOR, DUBUQUE, IA 52002 563-557-5001 Website Ad Vault LISA MATSON MARKETING - Ad from 2019-08-15 Aug 15, 2019 Lisa Matson Marketing 1013 14TH AVENUE A, Orion, IL 61273 309-738-6706 More Latest Local Offers Lundgren Family Chiropractic Lundgren Family Chiropractic is now offering an initial consultation special - click here for details! Call Lundgren Family Chiropractic now to schedule your next appointment - 309-793-4858 Country Financial - Mitch Dietrich Have you considered all the "What Ifs" in your life? Call Mitch Dietrich with Country Financial today! Learn to be prepared. 563-322-2393 Dead Poet's Espresso, Ltd. Get any lunch item, side or sweet, and a drink choice for just $10 at Dead Poet's Espresso! We'll see you for lunch today!