It’s so cold: It's dangerous out there

"The cold weather acts like a narrowing of the blood vessels so it's a perfect recipe for a heart attack," she said. "And it's not just when you are shoveling snow or doing anything like that. ... The arteries of the heart will start spasming with the cold weather," absent any blockages.

The frigid air also bring with it risks of developing bronchitis or walking pneumonia, which can quickly result in a high fever and cough that requires hospitalization, Karkare said.

Additionally, Karkare and Dierks advise people to be aware of frostbite. The cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities.

The first signs of frostbite include a waxy, pale appearance, followed by swelling, redness and a stinging, burning, throbbing or prickling sensation followed by numbness. If this occurs, head indoors immediately, health officials said.

"I've already had one person come in, they're just changing their tire and they come in with frostbite on their hand, because they weren't wearing any gloves," Dierks said. "They were out there for 20 minutes to 30 minutes and that's how quickly you can have a problem due to the cold."