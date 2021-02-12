It’s so cold: It's dangerous out there

As arctic air maintains its cold grip on the Quad-Cities with sub-zero daily lows, highs barely sending the mercury above zero and wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below zero, signs of hypothermia can begin in less than a minute.
"It can be very, very quickly, within a few seconds (of) just being outside," said Sujata Karkare, internal medicine physician at UnityPoint Health–Trinity. "You don't really need even minutes."
Hypothermia occurs when a person's core body temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit.
Signs and symptoms include: Shivering, dizziness, chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shallow breathing, exhaustion, confusion, memory loss and slurred speech.
"Almost like stroke-like symptoms," said Dave Dierks, emergency room medical director of the Genesis Health System's Davenport campuses.
Limit your outdoor exposure. Dress in several, loose layers. Keep yourself hydrated. Wear a hat and gloves, Dierks said.
"Don't try to go out there for a whole hour" to shovel the driveway or sidewalk, he said. "You want to go out there for 20-minute intervals. Get back inside, kind of warm up a little bit. Drink something warm. Rub your skin. Rub your hands, get that circulation going."
And it's not older adults or those with a chronic illness who need to worry, Karkare said.
"The cold weather acts like a narrowing of the blood vessels so it's a perfect recipe for a heart attack," she said. "And it's not just when you are shoveling snow or doing anything like that. ... The arteries of the heart will start spasming with the cold weather," absent any blockages.
The frigid air also bring with it risks of developing bronchitis or walking pneumonia, which can quickly result in a high fever and cough that requires hospitalization, Karkare said.
Additionally, Karkare and Dierks advise people to be aware of frostbite. The cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities.
The first signs of frostbite include a waxy, pale appearance, followed by swelling, redness and a stinging, burning, throbbing or prickling sensation followed by numbness. If this occurs, head indoors immediately, health officials said.
"I've already had one person come in, they're just changing their tire and they come in with frostbite on their hand, because they weren't wearing any gloves," Dierks said. "They were out there for 20 minutes to 30 minutes and that's how quickly you can have a problem due to the cold."
All of which makes for a particularly dangerous combination for the frail and elderly, or those living alone, who slip and fall outside while getting the mail or shoveling the walk and become immobilized or suffer a head injury.
"If you live alone, make sure somebody knows you're going outside," Dierks said. "Have a phone or some other type of alert system to let people know that you've fallen."
Bottom line: Don't go outside unless absolutely necessary, Dierks said.
"If you do have to go out there, please, double, triple (the layers) of what you would normally wear," and cover as much exposed skin as possible, Dierks said.
