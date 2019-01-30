'It's so cold my whiskey froze:' Former meteorologist, current distiller films whiskey science experiment

It’s a fun experiment for a weatherman. It’s a fun experiment for a guy who makes whiskey.
For Ryan Burchett, a former meteorologist of 15 years who now co-owns the Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire, it was a dream experiment, converging some of his favorite things: Whiskey, weather and science.
On Tuesday, Burchett grabbed a bottle of Mississippi River’s Cody Road Rye whiskey and headed to the front porch of his Bettendorf home. He began streaming live on the distillery’s Facebook page, asking viewers, “How cold does it have to be to freeze this whiskey?”
“We’re going to find out tonight, because the forecasted lows are below 20 below,” he said in the video.
He noted that a beer — with between 3 and 10 percent alcohol content — would freeze at around 25 degrees, or around the temperature of a freezer. He also said it would have to be about 170 degrees below zero for pure ethanol alcohol to freeze.
The 80-proof rye whiskey would likely freeze at 17 below, Burchett predicted.
He then left the bottle on his porch for the night, as the temperature dropped in the Quad-Cities to more than 20 degrees below zero with a wind chill of more than 40 below.
A National Weather Service Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.
“With my weather background, I was excited about the possibility of record low temperatures,” Burchett said in an interview. “It’s in my nature to find a way to visualize the cold in a way people may not think of.”
Naturally, his mind went to the whiskey he distills on Cody Road in LeClaire. The distillery, like many area businesses, was closed Wednesday.
“Knowing it has to be 17 below for it to freeze, I figured I only get so many shots to try it,” he said.
Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Burchett bundled up and returned outside to check on the bottle of whiskey, while, again, streaming it live on Facebook.
“Holy cow,” he said of the frozen, slushie-like whiskey. “It is icey.”
Burchett called the videos a “throwback to my TV live shot days.”
In 2011, Burchett left his job as chief meteorologist at KWQC-TV to concentrate on his distillery business, which he runs with his brother, Garrett.
In posting the videos, Burchett hoped to “turn a few heads."
“Everybody’s stuck inside and you can either whine about it or have fun with it,” he said. “We thought it was a unique way of appreciating how cold it is. You can say, 'It's so cold my whiskey froze.'”
As of early afternoon Wednesday, the second video had been viewed over 17,000 times and shared more than 250 times.
During the last 20 seconds of the video, a single tear began falling down the left side of Burchett’s face. Several viewers commented on the tear; one person said, “I was waiting to see if your tear froze.”
That’s one experiment Burchett isn’t interested in testing.
“It’s cold out there,” Burchett said. “I’m going to try to stay inside and warm up the rest of the day.”
He had some help warming up. The frozen bottle of rye whiskey thawed “very quickly."
“It tastes just like it should,” he said.