‘It’s the right thing to do’: For 2022 Oberholtzer Award honoree, conservation was a passion and a second career

Marilyn Andress has lugged tires, wash machines and building materials out of an Illinois prairie that other people used as an illegal dump site.

She spearheaded the Quad-Cities first-ever “bio blitz” in which anyone interested – particularly families – were invited to the wetland area known as Milan Bottoms to see how many species of life they could find in a 24-hour period.

And she and her husband, Don, personally restored swaths of prairie, forest and wetland on what was an eroded, rundown farm in Rock Island County.

For these and other works in education, stewardship and environmental advocacy, Andress, 70, of rural Illinois City, will receive this year’s Oberholtzer Award for present-day conservation leadership from Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport. The presentation will be March 26 at The Bend Event Center, East Moline.

The award is named for Ernest Oberholtzer (1884-1977), a Davenport native, explorer, author and champion for the protection of natural areas in northern Minnesota. In addition to present-day conservation, other awards will be for past and future (student) leadership, and there will be two honorary citations. The purpose is to recognize individual efforts in protecting the natural world, to promote awareness and to inspire others to action.

Why does Andress do what she does?

“Because it’s the right thing to do,” she said one recent day, sitting at the dining table of her 134-year-old farmhouse. Perched atop a bluff with sweeping views of the Mississippi River, the house was abandoned when she and her husband Don bought it and an adjoining 36 acres in 1992.

The first thing one might notice in talking to Andress is how quiet and unassuming she is.

The second thing, once she begins telling her story, is that she didn’t start out in conservation.

She grew up in Rock Island where she played in city streets and the sand castings discards at Frank’s Foundry at 41st Street and 5th Avenue. Schools didn’t have programs to connect kids with nature. “The closest thing I knew about nature was watching the squirrels in the oak trees in my neighborhood park, Long View, and sitting on the porch with my grandfather feeding peanuts to the blue jays that would perch on the utility wires along 6th Avenue,” Andress said.

From deputy to conservationist

Her earliest thoughts about the earth came as a college student during the first Earth Day celebration in 1970.

But at the time, Andress’s mind was trained on other things. She wanted a career in law enforcement — and unusual choice because it was nearly an all-male profession then — and was studying for a degree in what’s now called criminal justice at St. Ambrose University. She was something of a rebel.

While still a student she got a part-time job as a communications dispatcher for the Rock Island County Emergency Communications Center and, in 1976 and after graduation, she became a deputy, supervising the center. In 1978, she cracked the patrol division, the first woman to hold that job.

Over the next 24 years, she held a variety of jobs including as tactical firearms instructor, field training officer, traffic crash investigator and as a teacher of drug- and gang-awareness and resistance programs in the county’s elementary and junior high schools.

But meantime, other things happened and were happening in her life: In the early 1980s she began volunteering with a nature group that tackled cleanup of the Thomson-Fulton sand prairie in Whiteside County, Illinois.

“It was nothing but a junkyard, but his eye saw the plants,” Andress said, referring to the group’s leader. “He saw the ornate box turtle,” a species whose population is threatened in Illinois. Helping haul junk out of this natural area “was different from what I was doing,” she said. “It was a good escape to go out and work on the land.”

Hiking with an Augustana College professor who had a passion for native plants inspired her to do her own learning.

Other life-changing events were the birth of her and her husband’s daughter, the purchase of the farm that they’ve transformed and expanded to 77 acres and the restoration and enlargement of the property’s house.

Among influences were Aldo Leopold’s “A Sand County Almanac” in which the Burlington, Iowa, native explains that people are members of a community of interdependent soils, waters, plants and animals that must be treated with love and respect, and an environmental ethics class taught by the Rev. Bud Grant at St. Ambrose University. It was in listening to Grant that Andress concluded the reason to do conservation is “because it’s the right thing to do.”

Conservation as a job, major accomplishments

By the time Andress retired from the sheriff’s department in February 2001, she was more than ready to start a second career in conservation. Two weeks after hanging up her badge, she reported to work as education coordinator for the Rock Island Soil and Water Conservation Service, a job she held for the next dozen years.

The new role allowed her to spread the message of love and care of the land and everything on it to thousands of people, from little kids to senior citizens.

“She brought unprecedented energy to the position,” Lynn Abel, of Moline, said in nominating Andress for the Oberholtzer award. Work included “amassing environmental education materials, designing intergenerational curriculum and building partnerships with school communities in the Q-C area.”

Particularly significant was Andress’ role in helping to create a county Master Naturalist program that educated people in various areas of conservation — ethics to endangered species — and required volunteer work for certification. The program continues to this day and is a model for programs across the state.

Other programs Andress established during her second career:

The area’s first 24-hour scientific “bio blitz”; this program also continues with the next scheduled for June 24-25 at Davenport’s Sunderbruch Park.

A volunteer stewardship organization now operating under the name of Guardians of the Prairie and Forest that does education as well as hands-on work such as pulling invasive species from native areas. Through this group and personally, Andress continues to regularly host students, pre-school through college, to Prairie Rose Acres, the name they’ve given to their property. The most she’s had at one time is 160 junior high school students from Moline. She also organizes the group’s annual native plant sale. This year’s date is May 21 at Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. The sale feeds her goal of “saving the prairie one plant at a time.”

A certified fire training program in which she brought in instructors to teach people how to conduct prescribed burns of natural areas, including prairies and forests, that curtail the spread of invasive species and rejuvenate natives.

Although training is no longer held, Andress continues to help plan and organize prescribed fire events on both public and private land. The adrenaline rush reminds her of some of her days in law enforcement, she said.

And, at home, she and her husband continue to work on habitat restoration. “It’s a never-ending process,” she said. “You’re never done.” That’s because if natural areas aren’t managed they will become degraded by non-native species.

She also passed her values to her family – to her daughter, Amber Schorg, now a biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in Moline, and to her granddaughter, whose journey is just beginning.

As Abel wrote in her Oberholtzer nomination, “she leads by example.”

But Andress is quick to credit all the “passionate nature people” who influenced her and helped with the gritty, sweaty, hands-on volunteer work of conservation, including her family.

“Without them, I couldn’t have done all the things I’ve done over the past 35 years,” she said.

“We were going to change the world,” she said, thinking back on her life and the formative 1960s and ‘70s. “Where did we screw up?”

Then, after a pause, “We’re still fighting,” she said.

In a quiet, unassuming way, Andress is on the front line every day, doing what she loves.

