Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Someone who attended Tuesday’s meeting of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission believes they were exposed to someone who may have been expose…
- Updated
Harrison Elementary recorded the best test scores in the district, while Monroe Elementary and Davenport North High showed the most improvement from the year prior.
- Updated
Three juveniles face charges after a robbery Tuesday night at a restaurant in Davenport.
St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade will go on in the Quad-Cities, despite nationwide coronavirus concerns
- Updated
Chicago, Boston and Dublin have canceled their St. Patrick's Day parades over fears of the novel coronavirus.
- Updated
Here's the list of area cancellations due to concerns related to the spread of coronavirus.
- Updated
Public health officials declined to say how many locally have been tested but urged people stay home if sick, avoid any crowd of 250 and call your doctor before showing up.
- Updated
The decision comes at the request of the Rock Island County Board of Health.
- Updated
One juvenile was arrested following a disturbance call Sunday night in Davenport.
- Updated
DES MOINES — Iowa has its first identified coronavirus cases — three Johnson County residents who tested positive after returning from an Egyp…