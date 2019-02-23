It's time for tea Feb 23, 2019 Updated 34 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Irene Melloy, of Bettendorf, chats with her daughter, Anna, 4, during the Mother Daughter Tea on Saturday at the Butterworth Center in Moline. Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com Amari Armenta, 8, of Davenport, sips her tea during the Mother Daughter Tea. MEG MCLAUGHLIN / mclaughlin@qconline.com Caroline Rudy, 4, of Bettendorf, picks her treat during the event. Meg McLaughlin/mmclaughlin@qconline.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended promotion Research decades of articles the easy way! Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements. promotion Pros To Know Check out our local Pros To Know! More Latest Local Offers McDowell Crane & Rigging Need a big crane for a big job? Call McDowell Crane and Rigging today. KK Construction & Rental, LLC FREE Quotes for Quality Work at an Affordable Price. Call KK Construction for work Done Right the First Time. 5% OFF for Military Veterans! Trattoria Tiramisu Check out our specials! Trattoria Tiramisu 563-355-0749