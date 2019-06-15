Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: June 15, 2019 @ 11:16 pm
Dayne, 5, and Nicole Miller, of Wilton, take a closer look at jam berries from Keith Bloomer’s booth at the Muscatine Area Farmers Market on Saturday near Cedar Street in Muscatine.
Heather Holliday, of Muscatine, makes a purchase from Keith Bloomer’s booth.
People browses the booths at the Muscatine Area Farmers Market.
Jam berries on display to be purchased.
Laila Thomas, 9, of Muscatine, Macie Weikert, 4, of Muscatine, and Eden Wheeler, 10, of Muscatine, pet Heffner, owned by Rochelle Conway, of Muscatine, at the Muscatine Area Farmers Market.
Patti Rowe, of Muscatine, purchases items from Colleen Bringman, of Iowa City.
Muscatine Pollinator project’s Hannah Howard, of Muscatine, chats with Patti Rowe, of Muscatine.
Kevin Lendt, of Atalissa, plays the guitar at the market.
Carolyn Lemaster, of Muscatine, purchases flowers from Betty Collins’ booth at the Muscatine Area Farmers Market.
Shirley and Kenny McDaniel, of Muscatine, purchase items from Kuhns Bakery’s booth.
Heather Holliday, of Muscatine, purchases cucumbers.
Terry Close, of Buffalo Prairie, purchases vegetables from Keith Bloomer’s booth.
