Nerves got the best of Lu Anne Sisk on Monday as she made her way into the Scott County Courthouse.
She was scared and sweating until a group of smiling strangers greeted her near the entrance to the building at 400 W. 4th St., Davenport. They said a simple prayer for her, and a refreshed Sisk continued through the glass doors to handle a traffic-related issue.
“It just blew me away,” she later said. “That made me feel so much better because it felt like I had somebody behind me.”
A team of Christian volunteers has been offering prayers and kind words to courthouse visitors most Monday mornings since Nov. 20.
“It doesn’t matter what they did,” said organizer Ethelene Boyd, a parishioner at Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport. “We want them to know that we love them and God loves them.”
While this wasn't her idea, Boyd found the motivation to form her own crew during a trip last year to the Chicago area. She joined a friend at a ministry table outside the Will County Courthouse in Joliet.
Dubbed Courtside Ministries, the movement began in 2009 at El Paso County Courthouse in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The late attorney Tyler Makepeace launched the service there and it since has grown to 109 locations in 17 states. Next month, there will be one in Las Vegas.
Since 2011, the Rev. Tom Strening has helped oversee the nonprofit organization's work in Chicago. After meeting Boyd at the courthouse in Joliet, he worked with her and Rogers Kirk, the longtime pastor at Third Missionary Baptist Church, to initiate the effort in Davenport.
Currently Boyd’s group runs the only site of its kind in Iowa. A covering on their Courtside Ministries-branded table reads, “Need Prayer?” along with the Spanish translation, “Necesitas Oración?” They offer free Bibles and other Christian literature, too, as well as referrals to churches, homeless shelters and food pantries.
Strening, who called Boyd a "good-hearted person," teaches those involved to "pray what they ask for and what they say they need, not what you think they need."
Volunteers at the Scott County Courthouse include members of at least three Davenport churches.
While people who commit crimes must own up to them and face the consequences, they also should keep their faith, said Sandra Conner, a volunteer from West Side Assembly of God in Davenport.
“Everyone makes mistakes, and the lord knows that,” she said. “He’s with you every step.”
Added J.W. Doshe, the only male prayer-giver Monday: "It doesn't matter what color they are, we all belong to God."
On his way to the parking lot, longtime Davenport attorney John Molyneaux, who handles a lot of juvenile cases, said Boyd and company alter the tone outside the courthouse.
“It’s uplifting,” he said. “It makes people think about things they’re not usually thinking about.”
LeClaire resident Madeline Brownfield, a parishioner at New Water Family Life Center in Davenport, heard about Courtside Ministries on the radio before it arrived in the Quad-Cities.
The part-time realtor joined the group earlier this summer to "get out of the four walls of the church and meet people where they are."
"I feel like I've been called to intercede for others who may not know how to pray," Brownfield said. "I never know who's going to respond, and that lets us know to spread the word at all times."
Their presence definitely resonated with Sisk, a member of the Word Church in East Moline. She hugged many of the volunteers after exiting the courthouse.
“They didn’t even know me, but God’s everywhere you need him,” she said. “I might come down and join them.”