On Tuesday, police captured a man suspected of serial bank robbery after a high-speed chase through the Quad-Cities. His arrest caps weeks of bank robberies on both sides of the river.
Bank robberies make flashy headlines and are the preferred crime of big-budget Hollywood films. But how often do they really happen?
The answer is more than you might think, according to bank crime statistics compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In 2017 alone, almost 4,000 banks were robbed or burglarized in the United States. That’s about 11 robberies per day. (2017 was the most recent year with available data.)
Over the past decade, the overwhelming majority of bank robbers have been men.
The most common day of the week robberies occurred was on Friday, with about 20 percent of all robberies on that day. Thursdays had the fewest robberies of any weekday, with weekends the least common days for robberies.
More than a quarter of robberies happened between 3 and 6 p.m., according to the data. Robberies were the least common between 6 and 9 a.m. In 2017 only around 2 percent of robberies occurred in the early morning.
Bank robberies are highly risky for perpetrators, according to the FBI data. Around 99 percent of victimized banks have security cameras, and more than nine-tenths have alarm systems. Data indicated, in the vast majority of robberies, the alarm system and surveillance cameras were activated and functioned properly.
A fraction of banks used other tools, such as bait money, on-duty guards, currency dye or gas packs, and electronic tracking devices.
Bank robberies vary in terms of safety, but in 2017 bank robberies posed few serious risks for victims. In 2017, only 31 injuries were reported as a result of 24 incidents. Of the 31 reported injuries, only four were from customers. Most injuries were reported from employees of the victim institution.
Deaths only occurred in nine bank robberies in 2017 — or about one-fifth of 1 percent of incidents. The vast majority of individuals killed in robberies were the perpetrators themselves. Not a single bank customer died in a bank robbery in 2017.
The Midwest region had a relatively low number of bank robberies in 2017. Illinois had 188 robberies, fewer than California (391), New York (247), Ohio (236), Pennsylvania (203), and Florida (199). Iowa had just 20 robberies.