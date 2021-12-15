'It should be like welcoming our veterans': Quad-City parishes rally to help Afghan families who aided U.S. forces

He emphasized those being resettled helped Americans during the 20-year war in Afghanistan, working in the U.S. embassy or in the Afghan government or military.

"They worked directly with the U.S. government or a U.S. contractor and provided services or helped the U.S. mission in Afghanistan so we have to keep that in mind," Barikzay said. "They're coming here because the situation forced them to be here. Their life was in danger."

Many, he said, served side by side with U.S. soldiers as interpreters.

"It should be like welcoming our veterans," Barikzay said. "Many of them were on the battlefield with the U.S. forces. ... They helped our interests in Afghanistan so we should welcome them here."

Even if it's just a simple greeting like "As-salamu alaykum," which is Arabic for "Peace be upon you" as a sign of respect and welcome, he said.

Barikzay said it's going to take time for the refugees to adjust and heal both from the enormous physical and mental health toll that decades of conflict have left, including the residual trauma of fleeing Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.