A 24-hour specialty doughnut shop, Hurts Donut Co., will open in Bettendorf this week.

What: Sale of the 10-plus-acre property, buildings, along with bar/restaurant and grounds-keeping equipment and supplies.

When: Saturday, July 27, beginning at 10 a.m.

Heuer's Highlights from the Dugout

Jeff Heuer, founder of the Dugout Sports Complex in northwest Davenport, recalled some of the extra events he held at the venue:

March of Dimes Snowbird Softball Tournament; Men’s and Coed.

The “Turkey Bowl” with radio hosts Dwyer and Michaels. The flag-football tournament was held the day after Thanksgiving and included about 30 teams from Chicago to Omaha.

Twice hosted Iowa Rugby 7’s Tournament party. Over 1,000 attended.

Also hosted regional women’s “B” ASA softball tournaments and more than 20 state ASA and USSSA tournaments.

Held a regional “All Star Wrestling” event.

Multiple local music concerts.

Michael Nunn event before the Nunn-Toney fight.