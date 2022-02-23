'It takes layers': Striking Eaton workers deal with cold, hopes for a new contract

One day after hard rain and lightning disrupted striking members of Machinist Local 388 at the picket lines in front of Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems, Kim Buchanon and Kelly Jo Stoneburner were up early to prepare for Wednesday's frigid temperatures.

"We are here because the cold out here isn't as cold as the contract we were offered," said Stoneburner, 53, a single mother who has been at Eaton for eight years. "We are focused on health care, retirement and wages. And we are standing together because that's the way we change things."

Stoneburner and Buchanon are among the 400 workers who hit the picket lines at just after midnight last Friday to start the strike. Both women said the lack of negotiations have left union members in a kind of limbo.

John Herrig, directing business representative for District 6 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said negotiators from Eaton-Cobham notified the union "… they were available starting March 1 or March 2."

Also on Monday, Katie Kennedy, senior communications and marketing manager for Eaton Aerospace, said the company "will continue to bargain with the union and have proposed dates to continue negotiations."

Kennedy stressed Eaton’s proposed contract is "equitable and consistent with nationwide market trends and with our goal of attracting and retaining skilled workers," including tentative agreements to provide more vacation, greater scheduling certainty and flexibility, additional leave and an agreement on retirement and health care plans.

Buchanon cried foul, saying union members were going to see "a big increase in health care costs — and an actual reduction in 401k contributions from the company."

"It takes determination and commitment to go out on strike," said Buchanon, who has been with Eaton for a decade. "And today it takes layers. Lots of layers on a day like today."

Buchanon and Stoneburner wore multiple hats and hoods on their heads to protect against the cold. Buchanon broke down the art of dressing for picket line duty on a windy, frigid day from head to toe.

"This is how I start, with a long-underwear top and a T-shirt over that. Then I put on a sweatshirt and my winter coat," Buchanon explained. "For the bottom part of me, I go with leggings first, and jeans over those and then insulated sweatpants.

"To finish everything off, I put on a pair of coveralls."

Buchanon then addressed the best footwear in freezing temps. She was famous up and down the picket line for having what appeared to be enormous feet.

"Here's what I do: I put on two pairs of socks, boot warmers, a really good, warm pair of boots," Buchanon said. "The bad boys that make my feet look so big are called boot blankets."

Hunters wear them.

"You wrap them around the top of your boots and bottom of your legs and you have boot blankets you can walk around in," Buchanon said. "People see me walking up to the picket line and smile. We're serious about this strike, but it's nice to smile, too."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.