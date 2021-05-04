It took nearly 22 years, but the Harold Neumann – Aviation Pioneer exhibit is about to open

GENESEO —It has been nearly 22 years since work began on the “Harold Neumann – Aviation Pioneer” exhibit at the Geneseo Historical Museum.

The project, which showcases Neumann’s historic flying career of 70 years, is coming to fruition with a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebrating his life as a world renowned pilot.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the exhibit will be held on May 15, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event is by invitation only. The celebration will be live-streamed on Geneseo’s Channel 50. The exhibit will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, May 18, by appointment only.

Angie Snook, retired curator of the Geneseo Historical Museum, shared the beginning of plans for the current exhibit…”In October of 1999, Harold Neumann’s daughter Ann (Neumann) James and family members Doris Richards and Sandra Pobanz, donated the first artifacts of Harold Neumann’s historic flying career to the Geneseo Historical Museum,” she said.

Nearly 22 years later, the exhibit’s completion will be celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting, and for that reason, Snook, now retired, stayed involved as the project curator.