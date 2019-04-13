Hammes has filed lawsuit over erosion

Although Jesse Hammes is concerned about erosion behind Kohl's, his overall concern is that commercial development to the north of his property is causing flooding and erosion on Pheasant Creek to the point that his driveway has been in danger of collapsing.

The only thing saving it last summer was his emergency fill of about 75 loads of concrete chunks that — while it does the job — "looks like garbage," he said.

Hammes maintains that the city was negligent for approving commercial developments without requiring detention-control structures, such as a pond, that would detain excess runoff and release it at a slower rate.

He wants the city to fix his stream bank and build control structures that will reduce flooding.

The city doesn't see it that way.

Hammes, of 2911 E. 39th St., has filed a complaint against the city in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on his own behalf. He claims that his home along Pheasant Creek has been rendered literally worthless due to erosion.

He alleges his subsurvient, or downstream, land rights have been violated.

He asked for monetary damages, including $1,975,000, the amount he estimates it would cost to fix current problems along his property by removing trees, replanting trees and other vegetation, restoring the stream bank, "armoring" the driveway and backfilling to regain property that was washed away.

The city has moved to dismiss the complaint.