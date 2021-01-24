'It totally saved us': Davenport awards more than $500K to businesses hurt by COVID-19

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been "catastrophic" for the hospitality and hotel industry, worse than the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the 2008 global financial crisis, said Mike Jhala, general manager and owner of Quality Inn & Suites in Davenport.
Year-over-year sales in March for the hotel at 6605 N Brady St. dropped instantly by about 60%. In May, sales were down about 70%.
From March 15 -- shortly after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds implemented new emergency restrictions aimed at slowing a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatened to overwhelm the state's health care system -- to March 31, the hotel saw more room cancellations during that 15-day stretch than it sees in an entire year, Jhala said.
"It was absolutely horrific," he said. "Every phone call we were getting was a cancellation. ... It was devastating."
A night of civil unrest that erupted around protests over police killings of unarmed Black men and women made matters worse, spurring additional cancellations, Jhala said.
Overall, hotel occupancy dropped by about 30% to 40% for the year, with a sharp decline in business travel, he said.
All the while bills continued to pile up on top of a 20% to 25% increase in cleaning costs to disinfect rooms. At the same time, hotels found themselves locked in a price war, dropping rates and offering discounts in a battle to attract domestic tourists.
As rooms sat empty, Jhala said one banker told him about 50% to 60% of hotels were unable to pay their debt obligations as loan delinquencies and deferrals piled up.
"We can’t negotiate any of our fixed expenses," Jhala said. "I’ve tried. Trust me. .... Companies will defer our payments, but we still owe. In some cases we’ve been able to make our payments, but it’s very, very difficult."
And cancellations have continued. Just last week, he said a group that had booked 35 rooms canceled their reservations due to the high number of positive coronavirus cases in the area.
But with the roll out of vaccines and new assistance from the city of Davenport, Jhala said he sees a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.
"It totally saved us," Jhala said of the city's assistance.
While the business has been able to muddle through the pandemic up to this point without laying off any of the hotel's 10 employees, "without (the city’s assistance) … would likely have had to cut wages and reduce hours," Jhala said.
The Davenport business was one of 27 recently awarded more than $500,000 in financial assistance through federal COVID-19-relief funding received by the city of Davenport.
Davenport received approximately $900,000 in federal block grant funding provided under the CARES Act to provide forgivable loans of up to $20,000 to qualified Davenport small businesses with 50 full-time equivalent employees or fewer negatively affected by COVID-19 in an effort to retain jobs and stabilize the local economy.
“While we realize there are other sources of federal and state assistance, we knew that these dollars could be effectively used by businesses that are hurting in Davenport,” said city Economic Development Manager Susanne Knutsen.
Applications were due at the end of October. The city received a total of 43 applications, and five businesses were still working with city staff to provide required documentation.
To receive funding, businesses must have been operating in Davenport before March 16, 2019 and open for business at the time they applied. Additionally, businesses must not have already received reimbursement or funding from any other local, state or federal relief program for the same items. They must also be in good standing with all local taxes, licenses and permitting.
"For some businesses unable to qualify for resiliency funding, staff worked to see if they met other program requirements, such as the Microenterprise Fund," said city Community and Economic Development Director Bruce Berger. "Thus far, four of the awarded businesses were able to qualify under that program."
In early 2021, the city anticipates launching a second round of COVID-19 resiliency funding, as well as other business assistance to aid in recovery efforts, Berger said.
Businesses can utilize the grant funding to pay mortgage, rent and utilities; salaries or wages of employees; and operating expenses such as inventory. Loan forgiveness will be based on the business' ability to retain positions for a three-month period, and at least 51% of employees must meet low- to moderate-income household guidelines.
"We’re trying to figure out how we can survive and this resiliency grant through the CARES Act is amazing," Jhala said. "The grant money will help us keep the employees and pay the bills. It’s survival mode right now for the hotel industry."
At Chocolate Manor in downtown Davenport, across from the Radisson Quad City Plaza, owner Randyl Mohr has struggled with the loss of wedding and catering business and group bus tours during the pandemic.
"For us, we're kind of a seasonal business," said the second-generation chocolatier who purchased the family business three years ago. "December is the best month, followed by February and April and a slow down in the summer," when the retail chocolate shop traditionally relies on business from bus tours by offering chocolate tastings and baking demonstrations.
"We would get a bus a week of up to 50 people a bus," Mohr said. "Now, you're dong a tour of five people instead of 50, and you're going from a wedding of 800 to 50 people. Others have straight up canceled their wedding. ... It just, it hurts."
Mohr, who employs a staff of seven people, estimates annual sales have dropped about 30%. In December, her biggest money-making month with Christmas and other winter holidays, sales dropped 40% from the same time the previous year.
A loss of walk-in traffic and rise in online shopping during the pandemic has also presented its own challenges and added cost with a surge in shipping orders.
"Unfortunately, with shipping orders – we never had tons to do in the past – I don’t make money off the shipping," she said. "I’m actually losing money every time I ship a box. And I cut off shipping in December, because it was so much to do that I became overwhelmed with it."
Like many small businesses, Mohr constantly frets over whether she may have to shutdown her store should she or one of her employees get sick.
But, for the first time in roughly 10 months, Mohr said she feels "cautiously optimistic that things are going to start to loop up" for her business, thanks to the arrival of vaccines and city assistance.
"It gives me the confidence that I can keep the doors open and keep my staff employed," Mohr said. "Programs like this help supplement the lack of sales a lot of us are having. The main thing for me is just having that security ... to continue running my business. It's been stressful. It's been very unpredictable."