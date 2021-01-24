'It totally saved us': Davenport awards more than $500K to businesses hurt by COVID-19

As rooms sat empty, Jhala said one banker told him about 50% to 60% of hotels were unable to pay their debt obligations as loan delinquencies and deferrals piled up.

"We can’t negotiate any of our fixed expenses," Jhala said. "I’ve tried. Trust me. .... Companies will defer our payments, but we still owe. In some cases we’ve been able to make our payments, but it’s very, very difficult."

And cancellations have continued. Just last week, he said a group that had booked 35 rooms canceled their reservations due to the high number of positive coronavirus cases in the area.

But with the roll out of vaccines and new assistance from the city of Davenport, Jhala said he sees a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

"It totally saved us," Jhala said of the city's assistance.

While the business has been able to muddle through the pandemic up to this point without laying off any of the hotel's 10 employees, "without (the city’s assistance) … would likely have had to cut wages and reduce hours," Jhala said.

The Davenport business was one of 27 recently awarded more than $500,000 in financial assistance through federal COVID-19-relief funding received by the city of Davenport.