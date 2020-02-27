"It was kind of fate": Augustana College alum back home in new theater job

When Augustana College’s Brunner Theatre Center hired its first outreach coordinator, it likely could not have found a better candidate than Jackie McCall.
The 44-year-old United Township alum majored in theater at the private Rock Island school, graduating in 1998. She directed the first play on the main stage at the $4.2-million Brunner center, in October 2016, and led Camp Creamery (for students 7 and up), which has spent a week each summer at Brunner since 2017.
“It was kind of fate, I guess,” McCall said this week of her new job, after 16 years working for Old Creamery Theatre in Amana, Iowa. “I went, this is kind of all the things I do at Old Creamery, except I would get to teach college students, which is always what I anticipated my life would be.”
She joined Augustana’s faculty last fall, to promote Augie’s theater department and attract prospective students, and recently was given the added responsibility of producing artistic director for the four-year-old summer stock company, Mississippi Bend Players, succeeding founder Phil McKinley.
McCall earned a master’s in acting from Western Illinois University; has worked as a professional actor, director, playwright, and was director of education and development at Old Creamery. She’s directed Theater for Young Audiences productions at Augie, taught acting at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, and created the award-winning Camp Creamery program -- which has provided thousands of students with theater experiences across the state of Iowa.
“We started the program in 2007 because we felt there was a need for it,” McCall said of the summer camp. They have three teams each summer (up to 60 kids each).
“They do an audition process Monday, cast it, rehearse, and by Friday, they’re performing the show (from memory),” McCall said of the hour-long productions, noting adults are in the shows as well. “They’re sponges; they just pick it up.”
“It’s a chance to perform with professional adults,” she said. “They’re getting to play off them. I think you can’t do much better.”
McCall wrote seven original scripts for Camp Creamery shows, which they performed across Iowa. Her husband, Sean (who was artistic director many years) wrote the lyrics and Travis Smith (who’s been music director for several Circa '21 shows) wrote the music.
“The fun thing for me, even though I haven’t really been a part of MBP yet officially, Camp Creamery has been here as part of that summer season every year,” McCall said. “I felt like I’ve been here in spirit.”
During MBP in July, the camp will be doing their “The Legend of Blackbeard’s Gold.”
“The scripts are flexible; you never know how many will show up,” McCall said. “This is gonna be really different for me this year – I’m the host. I’m not the one bringing the show. They’re coming to me, and it’s the show I wrote.”
She directed the first show performed on the Brunner stage in 2016, “Just a Dream,” a Theater for Young Audiences show.
“I thought it was amazing,” she said of the new Brunner theater, in the former College Center. “This was my dining hall.”
“When it opened, it seemed like opening a world of possibilities,” McCall said.
TYA is a national program, where adults perform for children. This is her sixth year directing TYA at Augie, including at Potter Hall. Those feature college students. “Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook” (directed by McCall) is the newest one, featuring eight Augie students in the cast, and it will be done at Brunner on Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.
As for MBP, “It’s not just the summer. There’s so much planning that has to go into making a successful season,” she said. “I’m excited for it. I knew I was going to be involved with Mississippi Bend Players. That was always part of the package, but then they were like, can you sort of captain the ship? I was like, OK.”
They’re putting together their first advisory board, to connect to businesses and sponsors, and guide the staff.
This summer season features “Broadway Bound” (the conclusion of the Neil Simon trilogy of which MBP has done the first two); “For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday” (by Sarah Ruhl, starring her mother Kathleen), and “Ruthless! The Musical.”
“I wanted to choose something that was light, fun, summer fare, and something the other theaters in the area had not done yet,” McCall said of the 1992 musical. “I wanted to pick something that was going to be more unique. And it fit more with the kinds of things MBP had done previously.”
They will have eight college interns for the summer, and two high-school students per production to help.
“I’m open to anything, honestly. I just want to create good theater; I want to entertain people; I want to educate students, and I want to make some jobs for artists.”
“It’s rewarding and daunting all at the same time,” she said.