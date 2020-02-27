"It was kind of fate": Augustana College alum back home in new theater job

During MBP in July, the camp will be doing their “The Legend of Blackbeard’s Gold.”

“The scripts are flexible; you never know how many will show up,” McCall said. “This is gonna be really different for me this year – I’m the host. I’m not the one bringing the show. They’re coming to me, and it’s the show I wrote.”

She directed the first show performed on the Brunner stage in 2016, “Just a Dream,” a Theater for Young Audiences show.

“I thought it was amazing,” she said of the new Brunner theater, in the former College Center. “This was my dining hall.”

“When it opened, it seemed like opening a world of possibilities,” McCall said.

TYA is a national program, where adults perform for children. This is her sixth year directing TYA at Augie, including at Potter Hall. Those feature college students. “Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook” (directed by McCall) is the newest one, featuring eight Augie students in the cast, and it will be done at Brunner on Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.