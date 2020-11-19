'It's a big deal,' say North Scott fans watching state championship

ELDRIDGE — Bob and Beth Livingston of Long Grove met with a few close friends Thursday night at Maloney’s Pub in Eldridge to watch the North Scott Lancers football team take on the Harlan Cyclones for the Class 3A state championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

The Livingstons have grandchildren attending North Scott. They know many of the parents with kids on the football team.

As they watched the end of the first half, Harlan scored a touchdown on a long pass play to tie the game at 6.

Harlan came into the game as the favorite. But the Lancers defense showed itself to be strong against the Cyclones offense, recording seven interceptions to win 30-6, securing its first state title in program history.

Beth Livingston said the community came out in force to give the Lancers a sendoff and show their support. “There were so many people,” she said. “The streets were lined with people watching them off.”

