'It's a big deal,' say North Scott fans watching state championship

ELDRIDGE — Bob and Beth Livingston of Long Grove met with a few close friends Thursday night at Maloney’s Pub in Eldridge to watch the North Scott Lancers football team take on the Harlan Cyclones for the Class 3A state championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The Livingstons have grandchildren attending North Scott. They know many of the parents with kids on the football team.
As they watched the end of the first half, Harlan scored a touchdown on a long pass play to tie the game at 6.
Harlan came into the game as the favorite. But the Lancers defense showed itself to be strong against the Cyclones offense, recording seven interceptions to win 30-6, securing its first state title in program history.
Beth Livingston said the community came out in force to give the Lancers a sendoff and show their support. “There were so many people,” she said. “The streets were lined with people watching them off.”
“You have to remember that our community is around 7,000 people,” Bob Livingston said. “It’s Lancers Nation. But you have to understand that this football team has been to the quarterfinals, they’ve been good for so many years. They’ve finally made it to the Dome and they are in the championship game for the first time, ever. And then you wonder why there’s excitement around here.
“It’s a big deal,” Livingston said.
With the game tied at halftime, Lynnette Schaeffer said, “I really think North Scott is going to pull through. They play as a team and they work so hard. They can pull it out. North Scott has the right people to make it happen.”
Schaeffer was right, as the Lancers scored 24 straight points to pull away in the second half.
While Harlan was favored, one man in the group said, “That tells you how many people lie to their own grandma about ranking these teams.”
Bob Livingston said it would have been nice to see the game in person rather than on television. COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of fans who could attend the game.
“If we could have gone up there we’d be at the game,” he said.
