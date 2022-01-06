'It's a Christmas miracle': Family reunited with missing cat after three years

"So I messaged her on Christmas Eve and said, 'Hey, do you still have that cat? That's got to be Noodles.' And she still had him; she kept him this whole time. She said he bonded with her and her family because he's so friendly."

Kandis and her son went over to the woman's house, and when they arrived, Noodles ran right up to them. The woman told Kandis she was surprised because the cat did not like strangers or cars.

"The cat came right up to us, and I said, that's the cat. That is our cat."

Kandis, who works full time as an emergency room physician for Genesis Medical Center, said finding Noodles brought her emotional relief during a stressful time in the pandemic.

"With this omicron (variant), the way the ER has been, it was a good thing for my mental health to find that cat," she said.

But now Kandis had a difficult choice to make. In the three years since he was gone, Noodles had settled in with his new family and was renamed Max. He also had new horse friends who allowed him to sit on them whenever he pleased.