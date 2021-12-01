'It's a new dawn': Quad-Cities turning page on old I-74 bridge, beginning a new chapter

"It goes without saying that an abundant spirit of collaboration and cooperation shaped this effort," Rayapati said.

Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Harrell is a transplant to the area who was born in St. Louis, home of the Gateway Arch. The Quad-Cities now has its own arches, he said, an iconic landmark that can unite everyone.

"Whether it's St. Louis, which has its arch, whether it's San Francisco with the bridge, we now have something that certainly is just as good," Harrell said, "and that bragability factor is something that we're always going to drive home."

Looking ahead, the bridge and the land on each side of it will showcase the Quad-Cities as a destination spot. People will hopefully want to do more than just drive over it, but check out the communities it connects. For Quad-Citians, Rietz said everyone might have a chance to be a little more pleasant after rush hour.

"There will be a lot more people who aren't in a bad mood because they got stuck in traffic," Rietz said.

As for the old bridge, Ploehn said it will be taken down sometime in the spring. He won't miss the old bridge, he said, since he's excited for the new structure and how the Quad-Cities is moving forward.