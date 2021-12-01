'It's a new dawn': Quad-Cities turning page on old I-74 bridge, beginning a new chapter

"I've been waiting for this bridge my whole life," Mike Rietz said. "I didn't think I'd ever see it."
The Davenport resident stood on the new I-74 bridge Wednesday afternoon with his dog in a stroller, accompanied by thousands of spectators, each craning their necks to see the now-iconic arches up close. His thoughts were shared by many, that a bridge to replace the old connection between Bettendorf and Moline was a long time coming.
Now it's here, and the Quad-Cities is ready to step into a new chapter.
Rietz, 60, spent his childhood riding his bike on the old I-74 bridge, or the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge, dragging a wagon filled with scrap metal from Iowa to Illinois while cars drove by and laid on the horn.
He watched construction crews expand the bridge to incorporate it into the interstate highway system in the ’70s. Since 2017, he's also watched the creation of the new bridge, from relocating mussels to clearing out space in Bettendorf to actually breaking ground on the bridge itself. He's ready to cross the river on I-74 again, but a little safer this time.
At its most basic, completion of the new bridge means an easier way to get from one side of the Mississippi River to the other. Plenty of Quad-Cities residents recalled instances where the I-74 bridge served as more than a barrier than a bridge due to traffic caused by accidents, weather or construction.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos recalled the first time she crossed the old bridge 36 years ago, white-knuckling her steering wheel as she crossed from Moline to Bettendorf.
As a former Bettendorf police officer and chief, Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said dealing with crashes on the old bridge was a scary experience.
With four lanes on each span and full shoulders on each side, the new bridge is ready to handle over 100,000 cars a day. In comparison, the old bridge could take up to 48,000 vehicles a day, a much lower number than the around 80,000 it was actually seeing.
"(The new bridge) will be much safer, and everybody will have the reliability of what this presents," Ploehn said.
A multi-use path on the new bridge is unique to the area, connecting riverfront bike trails in Iowa and Illinois, and it seems like everyone can't wait for it. It's just another way to connect the Quad-Cities through one of its most-used features.
Rietz said he's excited to try it out, riding his bike and pushing his dog.
Beyond its utility, the new I-74 bridge serves as a symbol of a greater connection between Iowa and Illinois. Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said it will help both sides of the river grow in commerce and quality of place.
"It goes without saying that an abundant spirit of collaboration and cooperation shaped this effort," Rayapati said.
Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Harrell is a transplant to the area who was born in St. Louis, home of the Gateway Arch. The Quad-Cities now has its own arches, he said, an iconic landmark that can unite everyone.
"Whether it's St. Louis, which has its arch, whether it's San Francisco with the bridge, we now have something that certainly is just as good," Harrell said, "and that bragability factor is something that we're always going to drive home."
Looking ahead, the bridge and the land on each side of it will showcase the Quad-Cities as a destination spot. People will hopefully want to do more than just drive over it, but check out the communities it connects. For Quad-Citians, Rietz said everyone might have a chance to be a little more pleasant after rush hour.
"There will be a lot more people who aren't in a bad mood because they got stuck in traffic," Rietz said.
As for the old bridge, Ploehn said it will be taken down sometime in the spring. He won't miss the old bridge, he said, since he's excited for the new structure and how the Quad-Cities is moving forward.
Harrell said he'd miss the old bridge when it eventually comes down, since — despite the trials and tribulations it caused for the public — it was an integral part of the Quad-Cities for so long. However, that role belongs in the past.
"Certainly we want to recognize and honor the old bridge, but it's time for something new," Harrell said. "It's a new day, it's a new dawn, and we're heading in the right direction."
Photos: The building of the I-74 Bridge
After many years, the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge will open today. Check out the thousands of photos of this massive project.
Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation officials released these new images of I-74 bridge construction scheduled through 2021.
Images from the ongoing construction of the new I-74 bridge construction over the Mississippi River between Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline, Illinois.
Crews in Bettendorf, Iowa, Moline, Illinois and on the river work on the new bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday S…
A tow boat moves an empty barge into position next to an excavator on the Mississippi River near the site of a new bridge east of the current …
Crews with Lunda Construction Co. work on a barge on the Mississippi River at the site of the replacement for the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, I…
Workers at the site of a new bridge over the Mississippi River near the twin spans of the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday September 2…
Work continues on the Iowa and Illinois sides of the Mississippi River as well as in the river, Friday, September 29, 2017, as the new I-74 br…
Work continues on the construction of the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in Bettendorf, in Moline and in the Mississippi River.
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, in Bettendorf, in Moline and in the Mississippi River.
Construction on the new I-74 bridge between Moline and Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River continues, Friday, October 13, 2017, as workers…
Work continues, Tuesday, October 17, 2017, on the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 25, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Workers are at the site of a new bridge that will replace the twin spans of the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Mon…
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, October 31, 2017, on the Bettendorf side of the river.
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, November 7, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on a new bridge just east of the twin spams of the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Friday November 1…
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, November 28, 2017, in the Mississippi River and on the Bettendorf side.
Workers install a casing for pier 16, the last one North of the Mississippi River, for the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday Novemb…
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge spanning the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline, Wednesday, December 6, 2017, even as the c…
Mud is removed from a hole at the site of a new bridge over the Mississippi River by a drill attached to an excavator for the installation of …
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, December 12, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge project, Monday, January 15, 2018, on the Bettendorf side, the Moline side and on the Mississippi River …
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, January 25, 2018, on the Moline and Bettendorf side's, and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Friday, February 2, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline, and on the Mississippi River.
The first two I-beams for the superstructure of the new I-74 bridge were laid in place, Monday, March 19, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the …
Check out the latest on the construction of the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline, and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, on the Bettendorf side and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge as the base of the arch is starting to take shape, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of …
Passengers on the MetroLink Channel Cat enjoy the "Building a Bridge for the Future: The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project" presentation b…
Work on the new I-74 bridge continues as River Drive in Moline was shut down to hoist large I-beams into place, Monday, September 10, 2018. Wo…
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline and in the Mississippi River.
Continuing construction work on the new Interstate 74 bridge between Moline, Illinois and Bettendorf, Iowa.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, October 25, 2018, in both Bettendof, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge on the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline Monday, November12, 2018. Eight segments of the n…
Quad-City iron workers building new I-74 bridge.
I-74 Bridge traffic navigates the new routes Monday, March 18, 2019, in Moline.
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound…
Construction continues on both sides of the Mississippi River on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, as completion is scheduled for 2020.
I-74 bridge workers get in the fall spirit with a pumpkin decoration hanging from a piece of machinery, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Bettendorf.
Four additional segments of arch for the new westbound Interstate 74 bridge are staged on barges at the construction site Thursday, Nov. 21, 2…
The I-74 bridge and the 73,000-square-foot YMCA in downtown Davenport are among the new big projects being worked on in the area.
Iowa-bound I-74 bridge expected to open by end of month.
Installing sign standards on new Interstate 74 bridge Iowa bound.
While construction workers installed another steel girder for the new Interstate 74 bridge in the background officials held a press conference…