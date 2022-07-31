It's a week for fair weather

Opening day for the Mississippi Valley Fair is Tuesday, and it appears that the Quad-Cities will not get as hot as earlier forecasts indicated thanks to some rain chances Monday and a cool front that is expected to pass through Wednesday.

Still, high temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot, and heat indices could reach or exceed the hundred-degree mark on Wednesday.

It’s just the air temperature won’t be soaring to the near century mark as earlier forecasts had indicated, meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

“There’s a cold front coming through on Wednesday,” Cousins said. “The timing of that, along with the rain, will affect the high temperature.

“What happened is the cold front sped up and there’s a little more precipitation with it,” he added. “It will still be hot, but the cold front brought the temperatures down a little bit.”

The high Monday under sunny skies is expected to reach 87 degrees. The normal high for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is 85 degrees.

The overnight low Monday into Tuesday is expected to dip to 65 degrees.

Tuesday’s high is expected to climb to about 90, with about a 20% chance of rain during the mid-morning and early afternoon hours.

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 92 degrees under mostly sunny skies until the cool front starts to move through, bringing with it about a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and a 60-70% chance in the evening.

Thursday’s high drops back to a normal of 85 degrees with an overnight low into Friday of 62 degrees.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 85 before heat returns for the weekend.

Cousins said the Quad-City region would be on the eastern periphery of the warm air, so it could surge back in during the weekend before another cool front came through next week.

“Judging from the forecast a few days ago, we’re dodging a real temperature bullet,” Cousins said.