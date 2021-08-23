It's August in the Quad-Cities, perfect time for a St. Patrick's Day parade

It's been two-and-a-half years since floats and groups bearing the Irish flag last marched across the Mississippi River, but now the St. Patrick Society Quad Cities is ready to take a second turn at its 35th-annual Grand Parade.
The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXV.2 will start at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. Floats and marching groups will cross the Centennial Bridge after traversing downtown Rock Island and head onto E 3rd Street, where it will end by the RiverCenter.
"I'm looking forward to getting out and rolling," St. Patrick Society President Joe Dooley said.
In addition to sidewalks to watch the parade from, there will be a handicap-accessible area in Kaiserslautern Square on E 3rd Street to view the parade from. Iowa-American Water will set up water stations in the square as well.
Two days out from the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade in March 2020, Dooley said they learned they had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the work the society and participants put into preparation had to be put aside, but Dooley understood why it wouldn't be safe to gather crowds.
"It was a kick in the stomach," Dooley said.
He's not worried about the parade getting canceled this year, but the society is encouraging spectators to social distance.
Throwaways and distribution of papers are not allowed during the parade, nor are motor vehicles beyond those required to pull floats. The society is most interested in groups "expressing the spirit of St. Patrick and Irish heritage," according to its website.
Entries will be judged in categories including Best Irish Float, Best Irish Family Walking Unit, Best Military Group, Best Youth Group, Best Newcomer, Best Commercial Entry, Judges Honorable Mention and Best Parade Entry. Winners will receive a trophy.
Around 46 marching groups and floats have signed up for the parade. The ideal number of entries is around 60-65, Dooley said, but with school starting and summer vacations still popular, reaching this amount is good.
"I'm very happy about the amount of participation we've got this year," he said.
The parade is traditionally held on the weekend closest to St. Patrick's Day, but with COVID-19 cases still high and vaccines just beginning to roll out in March, Dooley said they decided to postpone it to August. This weekend worked best because it didn't have as many events already scheduled.
"We didn't want to step on anyone's toes," he said.
For more information on the parade route, visit stpatsqc.com/.